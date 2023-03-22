The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean-based 16U travel hockey team, recently competed in the NYSAHA 16U Tier 3 State Tournament at the Northtown Center in Amherst. Olean went 1-2 while finishing sixth out of all Tier 3 teams in New York state.
Last Friday, the Blades fell to the eventual first-place team, the Westchester Blackhawks, 7-0. Goaltender Tobie Austin faced over 60 shots on net.
On Saturday, Olean topped the Long Island Rinx, 2-1, in the morning before later falling to the Malone Minor 46ers, 12-1.
Against Long Island, Zane Gleason gave Olean a 1-0 lead in the second period off passes from Owen Copeland and Vincent LaBella. Copeland made it 2-0 in the third before Olean held on for the win. Austin stopped 33 out of 34 shots on net. This was the first-ever state level win for any 16U Olean hockey team.
Against Malone, which ended up placing second, Gleason tallied Olean’s lone goal off an assist from Cohen Burton. Austin faced over 76 shots, pushing his overall states save percentage to .888.
“I think we exceeded expectations (at states) and overall had a great season,” Ka-Bar’s JohnPaul Cavallo said. “We had our ups and downs, but at the end we all came through and worked together as a team. They’re a great group of boys and I’m very privileged to have them as my teammates. I’m going to miss them very much.”
This was the Blades’ last event of the season.
Arrows 12U wins Pepsi Invitational
The Olean Arrows 12U team competed in the Pepsi Invitational, finishing 3-0-1 to win the tournament. It was the second-consecutive year that Olean won the Pepsi Invitational.
The Arrows opened the event with a 2-2 tie against the Oneida County Hockey Club (OCHC). Caidyn Chouinard and Andrew Kristofferson gave Olean leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but OCHC had an equalizer each time. Carson Schunk had an assist and goaltender Dominic Cavallo was named game MVP.
On Saturday, Olean went 2-0 for the day, beating the Mavericks (Ohio), 10-3, and the East Aurora Beast, 7-3.
Against the former, Julian Davis, Kyle Collins and Kristofferson all scored twice while Denver Parsons, Cole Kelley, Owen Gustason and Chouinard also found the back of the net for Olean. Schunk and Davis each had two assists while Kristofferson (MVP), Collins and Camden Spagnola all had one helper.
Against the Beast, Olean took an early 3-0 lead on two goals from Chouinard and one from Parsons. Assists went to Spagnola, Kristofferson, Chouinard, Owen Buzzard, Gustason and Nate Randolph. East Aurora then made it 3-2, but Olean scored four more to pull away. Buzzard (MVP) had two of those goals while Davis and Alexzander Milks each had one. Chouinard and Kristofferson each added another assist, with Davis, Aidan Hirsch and Milks also getting helpers.
In the championship, Olean received a rematch with OCHC, this time winning 3-2. Gustason gave the Arrows a 1-0 lead in the first off a pass from Buzzard before OCHC tied it. Schunk tallied the next two goals, however, as Olean regained the lead and hung on.
“It’s really rewarding to see the kids band together,” Olean coach John Buzzard said. “Its been a tough season playing up against tougher teams but you can see where the kids got better and just to see it all come together is awesome. I’ve been proud of them all year.”
Cavallo stopped 42 of 44 shots in the finals and over 120 in total, again earning MVP honors. His tournament save percentage was .918.
“It was a great tournament and we really started to work as a team.” Cavallo said. “It was a well-deserved win.”
Arrows 14U competes at Buffalo RiverworksThe Olean Arrows 14U team competed at the Buffalo Riverworks Tournament, going 0-3-1.
In Game 1 vs. the Salmon River, Olean took an initial 2-1 lead before falling 3-2. Kyle Collins and Jeffery Goodyear each scored while Nicholas Bader had an assist. Bryce Thomas was in net for the Arrows.
Later, Olean fell to the Caledon Hawks, 5-0, but then earned a 5-5 tie with the Burlington Raiders.
Against the latter, Burlington took the initial lead, but Jonah Mann, off a pass from Henry Meyers, tied it up for Olean. Down 3-1 in the second, Olean again knotted it off goals from Grady Decker and Collins. Cole Densmore later made it 4-4 with a power play goal, with Goodyear assisting, and Bader eventually scored to make it 5-5.
On Saturday night, Olean fell to the Brampton 45s in a shootout, 3-2. Collins and Chad Hall Jr. both tallied for the Arrows. Xander Gaylor played the final three games in net.
(Writing and reporting contributed by Daria Cavallo, official reporter for the Olean Arrows youth teams.)