The Ka-Bar Blades, an Olean-based 16U travel hockey team, recently competed in the NYSAHA 16U Tier 3 State Tournament at the Northtown Center in Amherst. Olean went 1-2 while finishing sixth out of all Tier 3 teams in New York state.

Last Friday, the Blades fell to the eventual first-place team, the Westchester Blackhawks, 7-0. Goaltender Tobie Austin faced over 60 shots on net.

