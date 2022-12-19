SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Cayden Black dropped in 18 points to pace Oswayo Valley in a cross-state boys basketball matchup against Hinsdale on Monday.
OV quickly took control with an 18-8 first quarter and won the non-league matchup, 61-39.
Henry Schwartz scored 12 points for Hinsdale (0-8).
North Collins 65, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 26
CATTARAUGUS — Derek Ebersole paced North Collins (3-1) with 23 points on four 3-pointers.
Matt Sweet added 11 points for the Eagles.
Payton Bradley scored 10 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-7).
Arkport/Canaseraga 49, Scio/Friendship 40
CANASERAGA — Scio/Friendship’s Ethan Davenport poured in 22 points but Arkport/Canaseraga won the game.
Brenden Loucks added 14 points for S/F (1-4).
For Arkport/Canaseraga (4-3), Tim Vilku and Pete Patrick had 12 points each.
AT CATTARAUGUS
North Collins (65)
Ebersole 8 3-5 23, Pagan 1 1-2 4, Glosek 2 0-0 4, Sweet 10 0-0 21, Woods 1 0-0 2, Downes 3 0-0 6, Parnitzke 1 1-4 3, Quiter 0 2-2 2. Totals: 26 7-13 45.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (26)
Benzel 2 1-2 6, Young 1 0-0 2, Bradley 4 0-0 10, Pilon 1 0-0 2, Colter 1 0-1 2, Brewer 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 1-5 26.
NC;18;26;45;65
CLV;6;15;21;26
Three-point goals: NC 6 (Ebersole 4, Pagan, Sweet); CLV 3 (Bradley 2, Benzel). Total fouls: NC 14, CLV 14. Fouled out: None.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE, PA.
Hinsdale (39)
Pascucci 4 1-5 9, Brown 3 0-0 8, Bergstrom 1 0-0 2, Schwartz 3 6-7 12, Bardon 2 1-4 5, Richards 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 8-18 39.
Oswayo Valley (61)
Black 9 0-2 18, Bonney 2 3-5 7, Mauer 2 0-0 4, Resig 1 0-2 2, Skiver 3 0-0 8, Welch 2 1-2 7, Wiley 3 0-0 6, Mertsock 4 1-4 9. Totals: 26 00-00 00.
Hinsdale;8;20;32;39
OV;18;34;46;61
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 3 (Brown 2, Richards); OV 4 (Skiver 2, Welch 2). Total fouls: Hinsdale 13, OV 14. Fouled out: None.
AT CANASERAGA
Scio/Friendship (40)
Loucks 3 8-10 14, Moore 1 1-4 4, Davenport 9 3-3 22, Hill 0 0-0 0, Greenman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 12-17 40.
Arkport/Canaseraga (49)
A. Vilku 3 0-0 6, Patrick 4 0-0 12, T. Vilku 4 2-4 12, Preston 0 1-2 1, Watkins 3 0-0 8, Swain 3 0-0 8, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-6 49.
S/F;2;16;23;40
A/C;30;37;44;49
Three-point goals: S/F 2 (Moore, Davenport); A/C 10 (Patrick 4, T. Vilku 2, Watkins 2, Swain 2). Total fouls: S/F 9, A/C 15. Fouled out: None.