(Editor's note: This is the first of a three-part series on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, from the paper that covered him during his time at Wyoming)

Generally speaking, Trent Weitzel isn't one to drop names.

He'd rather his chicken wings get by on their own merits, by the spiciness of their sauces or the crispness of their skin. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and Weitzel had to ask for a favor from one of his favorite customers, who just so happens to be the current king of America's wing capitol. If his wings were good enough for former University of Wyoming and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, they were good enough for everyone else. Weitzel owns Weitzel's Wings — more commonly known to locals as Double Dubs — a popular food truck in Laramie that recently expanded into Cheyenne. The wings have somewhat of a cult following, as do many food trucks, with people tracking the mobile operation's movements on social media to ensure a taste.

One of those obsessed customers is none other than Allen, one of the NFL's young superstars, who used to stop by the truck once a week when he roamed the plains of Wyoming. His favorite flavor is spicy bleu cheese, Weitzel notes.

Weitzel, a Wyoming native, knows how good his wings are. But rules are rules, and the National Buffalo Wing Festival held annually in Buffalo only allows brick and mortar locations. For five years, Weitzel unsuccessfully lobbied to enter his wings.

Now, however, he had a powerful ally. Weitzel told the head of the competition Allen himself endorsed the wings. So, the "Wing King" offered Weitzel a deal — if Allen could personally vouch for the tastiness of the product, Double Dubs could enter. Weitzel bit the bullet and did what he hates doing. He reached out to Allen for a favor.

"I just told (Allen) the story," Weitzel said. "I just needed Josh to kind of sell it for me."

To anyone familiar with Allen, the end of this story is quite predictable. He was more than happy to make the call, and Double Dubs was entered into the 2019 contest.

ALLEN GREW up in Central California but could easily be confused with a born and raised Wyomingite. He came to Laramie as an unheralded junior college quarterback looking for a chance to prove himself.

He is now one of the NFL's best players, one of its brightest stars at its highest-profile position, having just finished his third campaign with the Bills. While Allen's season ended in the AFC championship at the hands

of the sport's other bright stars, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the world got a taste of the MVP finalist's talents as he brought Buffalo agonizingly close to a return to the Super Bowl. As famous as Allen becomes, he always finds time to talk about Wyoming — the state, the football program or its people.

Humility is Allen's strongest trait, University of Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said, and that quality was harnessed in a place filled with blue collar people.

"(Wyoming) means so much to me. Just the fact that that coaching staff was the one and only team to offer me a scholarship and allowed me to continue playing football," Allen said. "Everybody asks me how my time was at Wyoming. I just ... I can't say how much enough that I loved it, because it is that small town feel, it is that college town. ... I do miss it for sure."

Allen could talk your ear off when discussing the greatness of his beloved wings, or his passion for Laradise. He is not, however, one to talk a lot about himself. But there are plenty of people in the 307 area code willing to shoulder that burden.

Allen is the encapsulation of everything Wyoming and its people aspire to be. His story of perseverance is familiar and relatable, intersecting all walks of life. His successes are Wyoming's successes, and there's something special about rooting for that.

"(It's amazing) having those connections with those kinds of guys ... not just because they are superstars," Weitzel said. "Even if they weren't, you'd want him on your side."

The ultimate competitor

Vigen was unsure whether his quarterback prodigy would play in what most assumed would be the last college football game of his career.

Allen, then a redshirt junior, missed the last two regular season games of 2017 with an injury (both UW losses) and, given his status as an almost certain first round pick in the forthcoming NFL draft, stood to lose a lot by playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

But when Allen volunteered as a team captain at a Potato Bowl bowling competition against Central Michigan and proceeded to talk trash to any and all Chippewas who would listen, Vigen felt pretty sure he'd get one last ride with Allen.

Allen and Vigen had been through a lot over the previous years, and it all started with a 2014 trip to Fresno.

The Cowboys posted a 4-8 record during Craig Bohl's first season in Laramie. That campaign didn't go as planned, but something good came out of it. On the road, college teams frequently check out local high school players the night before their own games. During a November trip to Fresno State, a game UW wound up losing 45-17, coaches did their normal due diligence of recruiting the area.

Allen prepped at Firebaugh High, located 45 minutes outside Fresno. He had the frame and the arm, but he was a project. Vigen said Allen was probably about 205 pounds despite standing 6-foot-5. He also hadn't quite developed his signature athleticism yet. Allen told anyone who would listen he was a Division I quarterback.

Unfortunately, no one listened. So, he wound up at nearby Reedley College.