It’s been an interesting week for the Bills, so let’s start with the easy part, Josh Allen’s new contract, before we get to the public relations nightmare that is the request (demand?) for a new, taxpayer-funded stadium:
IT’S A BIG leap of faith suggesting to the average wage-earner that a six-year, $258 million contract is “fair and reasonable.”
That’s A-list, Hollywood star money … or elite NFL quarterback pay.
But when it was announced last Friday that Buffalo had made Allen the second-highest paid player in the National Football League, there was precious-little blowback.
His prorated $43 million annual salary through 2028 ranks behind only the 10-year deal signed by Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, whose average is $2 million higher. Allen gets over $150 million of that figure guaranteed, $100 million of it at signing.
Still, both their contracts are destined to be exceeded, sooner rather than later.
The only concern registered by some Bills fans was that Allen “has only performed at that high level for one season.”
But the fact he crafted the best passing campaign in franchise history and led the team to a 13-3 regular-season record and a berth in the AFC Championship Game somewhat mitigates that argument.
Allen finished second to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in MVP voting and, in his three-year career with Buffalo, has taken the Bills to the playoffs twice and, including postseason, has thrown for 72 touchdowns against 32 interceptions with 26 rushing scores.
And there’s another factor that influenced general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott … character.
That’s a critical trait for both of them and Allen shows it. He demonstrates no sign of an ego, quickly calling himself out for in-game mistakes, and that willingness has translated to his leadership role and respect in the locker room.
Then, too, Allen is a small-town guy (Firebaugh, Calif., population 8,300). His college, Wyoming, is in Laramie (population 32,000).
From Day 1, he’s made his affection for Buffalo clear and has done it by community involvement, including an unintentional success last fall. After the Bills’ home win over Seattle in Week 10, it was revealed that his grandmother, to whom he was close, had died the day before. Buffalo fans honored his number with $17 donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital, which ultimately received over $1 million.
To be sure, Allen’s new contract is pricey, but Beane helped construct one that was salary cap-friendly with the bigger hit coming starting in 2023 when the new TV contracts kick in with the NFL receiving more than $110 billion over the next decade and the cap increasing accordingly.
In simple terms, Beane took a lot less risk with Allen’s new deal than the potential career-wrecking decision he made when drafting him No. 7 overall in 2018 despite persistent criticism that not only didn’t Allen play in a power conference, but he also had accuracy issues.
THEN THERE’S the new stadium kerfuffle.
Less than two weeks ago, it was revealed that Bills ownership, Pegula Sports & Entertainment, was seeking a new stadium funded totally by taxpayers.
Talk about delivering a message with the touch of a blacksmith, right down to suggesting there are other cities that would love an NFL franchise
The timing wasn’t great either, though maybe the feeling at PS&E was that coming off an incredibly successful 2020 season and with fan optimism at a near all-time high, it was an ideal opportunity to pitch a new facility that they would pay for.
There’s been inconsistency about how much money is at issue, ranging from $1.1 to $1.5 billion, and while the latter figure seems more accurate, PS&E spokespeople have denied that the $400 million difference was earmarked for upgrades at KeyBank Center where the Pegula-owned Sabres play.
Happily, if that emotion can exist when 100% of the cost is expected to be absorbed by the citizenry, the new facility will be in Orchard Park adjacent to the current Highmark Stadium. Apparently, the absurdly expensive and impractical notion of a downtown domed facility, with its accompanying nightmarish parking problems, has been scrapped.
Unfortunately, taxpayer funding has not.
The reasoning goes that the stadium will belong to New York State and Erie County and that the Bills are merely tenants, as they currently are at Highmark through the 2023 season.
But there’s a strong aversion to the public funding of private billionaires to make even more money.
The reality is, not everybody in this region is a Bills fan. Indeed there are those who would love Buffalo to go 0-17 every year.
There are also the logistics.
Highmark is the third-oldest stadium in the league behind only Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and Chicago’s Soldier Field, both of which have undergone hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations.
Buffalo ranks 53rd in the country among TV markets with a team in the four major sports, and only Green Bay is smaller (69th). Currently, there are eight TV markets larger than the Bills’ that don’t have an NFL team.
Then there’s population, as only Green Bay and its region has a smaller count than Buffalo.
And, to the NFL’s chagrin, the Bills have the lowest ticket prices in the league.
But, through it all, Buffalo has one undeniable selling point … it owns one of pro football’s Top 5 loyal, committed and intense fan bases.
And for PS&E’s representatives to even insinuate during stadium talks that the Bills had other options to call home is an insult not only to their faithful, but also an embarrassment to the organization.
