They have had four days to think about it … rationalize how they managed to let the air out of a sold-out Highmark Stadium and a regional fan base.
The Bills, touted as one of the favorites in a top-heavy American Football Conference, stumbled badly Sunday against the Steelers.
Their 23-16 home loss to Pittsburgh wasn’t supposed to be one of Buffalo’s defeats in a season of overflowing optimism.
The Steelers are hardly a patsy; they’re the defending AFC North champions, and losing to a team of that caliber clearly isn’t an upset. But the way the Bills conjured the defeat is reason for concern.
They outgained the Steelers by 112 yards and owned the time of possession by 6½ minutes. But Buffalo scored only one touchdown in four trips into the red zone, settling for Tyler Bass field goals on the other three. It never got a takeaway and handed Pittsburgh a TD, and the game, on a blocked punt.
It was an underwhelming performance that made the Bills one of three AFC East teams to lose their opener, joining the Patriots and Jets. Next up for Buffalo is the division-leading Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. Last week Miami beat New England on the road.
ALL THIS week, Buffalo’s players have offered the go-to mantra for the loss to the Steelers: “It’s only one game.”
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had nine catches for 69 yards, admitted, “You get so caught up in the moment, you’ll be like, ‘Damn, this sucks. We’re not playing as well as we want to. We’re not doing the things (needed to win).’
“It’s just like, take a moment to really take in the fact that, yes it’s the first game, yes it’s this (mistake) – but it’s not excuses. It’s football, watch the tape.”
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen, touted as an MVP candidate but who had a pedestrian game (30-of-51 through the air for 270 yards, with three sacks, a touchdown and a modest 79.7 passer rating), added his own take.
“The film told us, obviously, we didn't play well enough to win that game,” he said. “There were some missed opportunities here or there, missed assignments, missed throws, stuff to clean up, a lot of stuff that we can take and we can learn from.
“At the end of the day, it's Week 1. We've got a lot to do, and we've got a lot to learn from.”
COACH Sean McDermott took most of the responsibility for not having his team prepared well enough.
“Yards (don’t) matter. That's not what wins games,” he said earlier this week. “Points matter … that's what wins games. That's what we're into is points and why we didn't come away with more points. That's what we're trying to solve.
“We had opportunities and I think that the first step is awareness of those opportunities and then solving why we didn't cash in on them.”
To which Allen added, “The best way to cure that is to go out there and execute and play how we know we can play. We've got to find ways to move the ball, put the ball in the end zone and, ultimately, that's the job of the offense to score as many points as you can.
“It’s one game and we’re not gonna freak out over it. We know what we need to get better at. I’ve been in this league for four years now and I’ve kind of learned one thing: It’s never as bad as you thought (in losses) and it’s never as good as you thought (in wins).”
