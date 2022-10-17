Notes from the Bills' 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium:

— When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it marked the first time this season Buffalo had given up a score in the third period. The Bills have now outscored opponents 51-7 in the third quarter in the first six games.

— The Bills' first takeaway was an end zone interception by rookie first round draft pick Kaiir Elam, the cornerback’s second of the season. The second was the game-decider when nickelback Taron Johnson picked off a Mahomes pass in the final minute. It was his first of the season.

— Buffalo’s lone turnover came when wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie fumbled an awkward lateral from quarterback Josh Allen with Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris recovering.

— The 62-yard field goal by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker at the end of the first half was a franchise record, breaking the mark set only last week by his backup, Matthew Wright, a 59-yarder. The kick was also the longest ever against the Bills, eclipsing the 61-yarder by Jay Feely in 2012.

— The Bills' first sack of Mahomes was recorded by end Shaq Lawson, in his second stint with Buffalo, his first of the season. The next two were by end Von Miller, giving him a team-leading six on the year.

— Kansas City’s lone sack of Allen was controversial as it appeared defensive tackle Chris Jones tripped him, though no flag was thrown. It was Jones’ third of the season, tying him for the team lead.

— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds topped the team in tackles with 10 while safety Damar Hamlin paced Buffalo with seven solos. Miller finished with four tackles, all solos, plus the two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss.

Buffalo had nine hits on Mahones — two each by tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano — while Allen was hit only four times.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had game-highs in tackles (13) and (9) solos plus two tackles for loss.

— Bills right tackle Spencer Brown left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. His place was taken by David Quessenberry.

— Inactive for the Bills were wide receiver Jake Kumerow, running back Zack Moss, the first time while not being injured, linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive tackle Justin Murray and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.