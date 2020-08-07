Matt Milano is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is in line for a significant pay raise.

Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it did not take Milano long to see playing time with the Buffalo Bills. Once he hit the field, it was obvious that the linebacker was a perfect fit for Sean McDermott’s defense.

In three seasons with the team, Milano has appeared in 44 games (33 starts). During that time, he's recorded 228 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. Milano’s 2019 campaign saw him register 15 starts. He recorded a career-high 101 total tackles (7 TFL), 1.5 sacks and nine passes defensed.

Milano may not get the national recognition that he deserves, but his importance to the defense is well-known in Western New York. Keeping him around long-term could, however, be costly.

Spotrac’s Calculated Market Value for the linebacker is listed at $13 million in average annual salary. Despite looming questions about his contract, Milano told the media that his sole focus in 2020 is football and winning a championship with the Bills.

“That’s the business side of things. I’m really focused on winning a championship here with the Bills, focusing on myself being the best version of myself I can be," he said. "So I’m gonna let that take care of itself and when it takes care of itself, I hope it’s the right number.”

As for whether or not returning to Buffalo is a priority for Milano, the linebacker left no doubt. “Absolutely. Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Dawkins: Bills still have ‘underdog mentality’ Left tackle Dion Dawkins is aware of the high expectations surrounding the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

Buffalo has made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, but for the first time in a long time the team is the favorite to win the AFC East. Dawkins met with the media on Tuesday and acknowledged that the Bills have a “giant target” on their back entering the season.

Despite that target, Dawkins said the team is keeping their underdog mentality.

“We have a swagger about us, but we still have that underdog mentality,” Dawkins told the media on a Zoom press conference. “We honestly don’t care about any of that hype. We know what we have to do day in and day out. And honestly, we all know that this will be our hardest year yet because there is a giant target on us. And it is what it is.”

The Bills’ roster from top to bottom was the most talented before players started opting out. Significant losses to the New England Patriots (Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon) and New York Jets (C.J. Mosley) via opt outs have only increased the likelihood of Buffalo taking the division for the first time since 1995.

How will the Bills combat that target on their back? According to Dawkins, the team will ignore the outside noise and keep their heads down.

“We let the outside noise chirp-chirp-chirp, but we just keep our heads down here," he said. "We just keep pushing.”

Dawkins and the rest of the roster seem to have the right idea. By keeping their heads down, Buffalo won’t give opposing teams any bulletin board material and they can let their play do the talking for them this season.