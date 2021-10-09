Yeah, it’s only Week 5 of a 17-game NFL season, but this is a big one for the Bills.
Tomorrow night (8:20, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), Buffalo (3-1) visits Kansas City (2-2) in a meeting that might just anoint the early favorite for the AFC title.
The Bills and Chiefs have played this song before, most recently last January at Arrowhead Stadium when KC claimed the conference championship and a berth in Super Bowl LV via a 38-24 victory. And that triumph followed a 26-17 win at Highmark Stadium during the regular season, the fourth of five straight by the Chiefs over Buffalo.
AND THOUGH the Bills have the better of this year’s stats, Kansas City is a 3-point favorite.
One reason is that Buffalo’s record has been compiled against opponents that are a collective 5-11 while the Chiefs’ split has come against teams which are 10-6.
However, those numbers aside, while the Bills and Chiefs are tied for second in NFL scoring at 38 points a game, behind only Arizona, the difference between these two teams defensively is virtually best-to-worst.
Buffalo tops the league in fewest points (11 per game), yards (217) and passing yards (149) surrendered.
Kansas City is second-to-last in both points (31) and yards (438) given up. No opponent has scored fewer than 29 in a game.
Still, it’s the Chiefs’ offense that scares every NFL team and the main reason is that they have arguably the best quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) and tight end (Travis Kelce) and most productive wide receiver (Tyreek Hill) in the league.
Four games into the season, Mahomes has outperformed Buffalo counterpart Josh Allen.
Mahomes is hitting 72% of his passes and has thrown for 1,218 yards 14 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 119.7 passer rating. Allen is completing 64% of his throws for 1,055 yards with nine TDs, two picks and a 97.0 rating.
IN LOOKING ahead to facing the Kansas City offense, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier noted, “We'll have our hands full for sure. Our goal is to slow them down, I don't know if anybody really stops them.
“It needs to be a collective effort and it's going to be a challenge. They have an outstanding offense with great personnel. We'll have to figure out some things along the way and make some adjustments as the game goes.”
And one member of that unit who vexed the Bills last year was Kelce, the NFL’s best at his position.
In two games, he caught 18 balls for 183 yards and scored two touchdowns in each.
Under the best of circumstances, he’s a nightmare for opposing defenses but tomorrow night he could be even more problematic as Matt Milano, Buffalo’s top coverage linebacker, is questionable with a hamstring problem and safety Jordan Poyer will play but is nursing an ankle injury. Both are key defenders against tight ends.
THEN, TOO, in its wins last season, Kansas City gave the Bills plenty to ponder.
In the regular-season meeting at Orchard Park, Buffalo was geared up to defend the Chiefs’ potent passing game. But while Mahomes was 21-of-26 for 225 yards and two touchdowns, it was KC’s ground game that stymied the Bills as it ran for 245 yards on 46 carries, led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 161 yards on 26 attempts.
But it was in the championship game loss where a more emphatic point was made.
Then-rookie kicker Tyler Bass hit four field goals, but two were chippies from 27 and 20 yards, meaning Buffalo had gotten to the Chiefs 10- and 3-yard lines and opted to kick. Those decisions were much second-guessed after the loss.
And, in last Sunday’s 40-0 win over Houston, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was frustrated that “we left some points out on the field” as four of the Bills seven trips into the Texans red-zone (inside the 20) ended with short field goals.
“If it were up to me I’d want to go for it every time,” Allen admitted. “But we’ve got to trust what the analytics and stats show. We’re out there trying to execute and, obviously, everybody wants six instead of three down there. When we get those opportunities we have to execute.
“I can’t say that we’ve been great in the red zone this year (57% TDs, to KC’s 80) so that’s a point of emphasis that we’re going to have to put six on the board and help our defense out.”
As for the Chiefs' slow defensive start, Allen added, “Their defense is going to get better and find their groove, it’s only Week 5 and their defensive coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo) … his track record speaks for itself. He’s coached and won a lot of big games.
“We’re going to try to put points up early and make (them) one dimensional. We’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs on offense to give ourselves a chance to win the game.”
To which McDermott concluded, “They have a very explosive offense and that’s what makes them hard to defend. What happened in (last year’s) games doesn’t affect this game … those are two separate games … two separate teams.”