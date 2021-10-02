Talk about the risk of looking past an opponent.
For the Bills (2-1), who host the Texans (1-2) Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), it’s hard not to wonder if Buffalo might, at least subconsciously, be looking ahead a week.
You see, next Sunday night, the Bills visit Kansas City for a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.
But first there’s a matter of Houston, Buffalo’s third straight opponent which will start a backup quarterback.
It began with Jacoby Brissett for Miami, then came Taylor Heinicke for Washington and tomorrow it will be Davis Mills for the Texans.
The latter is actually the No. 3 QB as starter Deshaun Watson is on the 53-man roster but firmly ensconced on the bench until his legal issue with 22 women charging him with sexual abuse is worked out. When the season began, former Bill Tyrod Taylor was the starter — leading Houston to a win over Jacksonville — but he’s now on injured reserve with a hamstring problem, handing the job to Mills.
BUFFALO, after losing the opener to Pittsburgh, has won two straight, beating Miami, 35-0, and Washington, 43-21.
Those two blowouts caused Las Vegas to make the Bills a 16½-point favorite when the lines opened and the spread ballooned to 17½ during the week — the most points Buffalo had been favored by in 29 years — before the number settled at 17.
Naturally the betting line became a source of discussion during the week.
“We’ve got to put out our best effort against a really good team,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I know all the preconceived notions they had coming into this season (Watson’s travails) and all of the offseason stuff they’ve dealt with. But they play extremely hard … they’ve got some really talented players on defense and they do a really good job of taking the ball away.
“Whatever people want to say (about the one-sided odds), it’s a week-to-week league and they’re going to win a lot of games. We’ve got to be extremely prepared for them.”
MEANWHILE, for the third time this season, coach Sean McDermott is facing an opposing peer with whom he’s a close friend.
First, it was the Steelers' Mike Tomlin, a teammate at William & Mary, then Washington’s Ron Rivera, for whom he was defensive coordinator for six years in Carolina, and tomorrow it’s David Culley, who served him as quarterback coach his first two years in Buffalo.
The 66-year-old veteran, in his initial season as head coach, has been an NFL assistant for 26 years working for teams that won 16 division titles, made 17 playoff appearances and played in six conference championships. He left Buffalo after the 2018 season, Allen’s rookie year, to be assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for Baltimore.
OF CULLEY, McDermott pointed out, “He’s done a lot of good things over the course of his career when you look at where he’s been … Pittsburgh when they were really good, Philadelphia with Andy (Reid), here, then moving to Baltimore and the success they had. He’s been around a lot of good programs and he’s a heckuva coach.”
As for hiring a man who had never been a quarterback coach, McDermott explained, “I knew David from our time (as assistants) in Philadelphia. He played quarterback in college so he had a background and experience there, and just knowing about the different systems that are out there that he had been around and adapted to.
“I felt it was a chance to give someone an opportunity that had been around a long time and I thought he did a great job.”
Though only spending one season with Culley, Allen is a fan.
“Other than being a great coach, he’s a great man,” he said. “Being able to just talk through things slowed the game down (for me). He’s been around this league such a long time (and) been around some really great players.
“He’s extremely knowledgeable and I’m glad we got to spend the time that we did. He waited this long to get his chance in Houston and I’m happy for him. It will be fun to play against his team and it will be good to see him.”
Of course, Culley also has particular admiration for Allen.
“He’s got it all ... basically, he’s just matured,” Culley said. “And Brian (Daboll, offensive coordinator) and that staff has done a great job with him.
“I’m not surprised about where he’s at. I’m not surprised about that entire football team because of the way Sean McDermott runs (it).”
Of course, in a session with the Buffalo media, Culley couldn’t pass up a chance to make a joke at Allen’s expense.
“I’m hoping that this week, they can get him back to being inconsistent (as he was the first two seasons) for just one more week, then I’ll be OK,” he said with a laugh.
But Allen had his own comeback.
“I don’t plan on it.”