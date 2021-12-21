Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday. Beasley is unvaccinated and must quarantine for 10 days, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The 10-day quarantine window eliminates the chance that Beasley could get back before the Bills’ division-deciding game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Beasley was one of the loudest voices in the NFL back in spring and summer when the NFL released its Covid protocols heading into the season. The league put in stricter restrictions for unvaccinated players, including mask requirements inside the building.

Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie were fined back in August for mask violations. McKenzie decided to get vaccinated shortly after, but Beasley reportedly opted not to get vaccinated. Bills coach Sean McDermott said in August that there was frustration because of the effort to get players vaccinated.

“There’s people’s livelihoods at stake in terms of, you know, people’s jobs ... our performance is judged off of wins and losses or how well a person does ‘X’ or ‘Y’ and some of that is dependent upon other members of the team,” McDermott said. “That’s why this is a team game. Being able to count on people is important.

Beasley and several members of the Bills were deemed closed contacts of a staff member who tested positive in August. McDermott was also prophetic when he said that if that had happened during the regular season and the Bills lost players, it makes it harder to win games. He called it a competitive disadvantage.

“That’s hard enough when it’s non-Covid years based on natural injuries that come up during week-to-week games and practices,” he said. “As of a year ago, it changed. This came on the scene and we continue to deal with it.”

Beasley joins offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano, who were both added to the Covid list last week. They’re both believed to be vaccinated, which could open the door for them to return before Sunday’s game in New England.

After several outbursts on social media to express his opposition to the severe protocols, Beasley shut down his Twitter account around Halloween. He said it was like a “weight lifted” as it eliminated a distraction that he’d been dealing with all season.

Feliciano spent time in ER due to COVID-19

(TNS) — Just hours before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers, the Buffalo Bills announced that Jon Feliciano was added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Heading into the matchup, there was a belief that Feliciano would be starting at guard for the first time since the Bills’ Halloween win over the Miami Dolphins. Instead, the guard found himself in the emergency room.

It’s unknown how long Feliciano was in the ER, but he was tweeting during Buffalo’s matchup against the Panthers and later went on to tweet postgame how difficult the 2021 season has been for him to date.

It’s been a rough freaking season,” Feliciano tweeted. “But I’m built for it.”

Feliciano shared that he received monoclonal antibodies on Tuesday and felt better following the treatment.

Feliciano is the second Bills player that revealed he needed to go to the hospital due to Covid-19 this season. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was hospitalized for four days this summer.

Both players are currently on the team’s Reserve/Covid-19 list along with Cole Beasley, Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Epenesa.