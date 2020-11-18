The Buffalo Bills control their fate at 7-3 during their bye week.

Yes, Miami is lurking, but Buffalo’s play over the final stretch of the season will determine whether or not they win the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Buffalo’s hot start has a lot to do with the play of third-year quarterback Josh Allen as well as a few other seasoned vets, but the team’s rookie class has also stepped up in many ways.

Day three picks such as Dane Jackson, Tyler Bass and Gabriel Davis have all contributed to wins by making big plays for the team. The Bills' day two picks have not been been as consistent—for a variety of reasons—but they too have flashed for Buffalo.

At the bye week, here is an overview of how every 2020 Bills draft pick has fared to date.

CB Dane Jackson

Round 7, Pick 25 (239)

Stats at a glance: 12 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FR

Best play or performance: Pass defensed vs. DeAndre Hopkins

The Bills may have something with Dane Jackson.

Buffalo’s final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was not expected to receive much playing time this season with Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Josh Norman, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal and Cam Lewis in front of him on the depth chart, but injuries have pressed the seventh round pick into action and he’s made the most of his reps.

In his first action of the season against the Jets in Week 7, Jackson intercepted Sam Darnold and finished the game with two passes defensed. Jackson’s interception was impressive as he read Darnold’s eyes the entire play, but his best play came last week in Buffalo’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Matched up 1-on-1 against DeAndre Hopkins, Jackson held his own against one of the best receivers in the league and batted the ball away.

Wallace and Norman should be ready to play against the Chargers following the bye week, but if Jackson is 100 percent the team should consider giving him the start as their No. 2 cornerback.

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Round 6, Pick 28 (207)

Stats at a glance: N/A

Best play: N/A

Isaiah Hodgins was placed on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury in early September and has remained on the IR since. It’s likely that the Bills are simply stashing the rookie there and giving him a redshirt season of sorts.

K Tyler Bass

Round 6, Pick 9 (188)

Stats at a glance: 19/25 FGs made, 29/30 XPs

Best play or performance: Cardinals game

Tyler Bass got off to a bit of a shaky start in Buffalo, but he set an NFL record in the Bills' loss to the Arizona Cardinals when he became the first kicker to make three 50-plus yard kicks in a single quarter. He also contributed all of Buffalo’s points in their second victory over the Jets.

Bass' big leg is what put him on Buffalo’s radar pre-draft and he showed what he could do against the Cardinals. The rookie’s longest kick, a 58-yard field goal, had plenty of distance.

There will still be some ups-and-downs for Bass, but he has delivered for Buffalo as a rookie and is currently third in the league in scoring (86 points).

QB Jake Fromm

Round 5, Pick 22 (167)

Stats at a glance: N/A

Best play or performance: N/A

It was unclear if Fromm would make the Bills' 53-man roster after texts were made public in which he implied guns should only be owned by “elite white people.”

Fromm apologized for his texts and the Bills vowed to work with the quarterback on the responsibilities of being a pro on and off the field. In terms of on-field work, it’s unknown what kind of work Fromm is doing. He’s been kept out of the public eye this season as the Bills have quarantined Fromm as their emergency QB in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in Buffalo’s quarterback room.

Some time out of the public eye is probably best for Fromm.

WR Gabriel Davis

Round 4, Pick 22 (128)

Stats at a glance: 19 receptions, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns

Best play or performance: Diving TD catch vs. Dolphins

Gabriel Davis has exceeded expectations as a rookie. It started in training camp with the wide receiver making what seemed like at least one impressive play per practice. He has carried that over to the regular season.

Davis has been pretty consistent when targeted by Josh Allen. He did have one bad drop in the end zone late in Buffalo’s win over the Patriots, but he’s also made his fair share of plays. Davis made a spectacular diving catch in the end zone against Miami that helped Buffalo regain their lead. He also drew a penalty that helped setup Buffalo’s game-winning touchdown against the Rams. Against the Seahawks, Davis had four receptions for 70 yards and one score, but really should have been credited with two after keeping his feet in-bounds as he tiptoed into the end zone. Officials marked him out at the two and Buffalo decided against challenging the play.

In terms of consistency, Davis has been Buffalo’s best rookie.

RB Zack Moss

Round 3, Pick 22 (86)

Stats at a glance: 59 rushes, 224 yards, 3 TDs, 9 receptions, 68 yards, 1 receiving TD

Best play or performance: Week 8 vs. New England Patriots

Zack Moss missed some time this season with a toe injury, but he’s been solid for Buffalo despite a 3.8 YPC average. Moss is tough to bring down on an initial tackle as we’ve seen quite a few times this year alone. The back does a good job of keeping his legs moving forward which has benefited Buffalo in terms of moving the chains. Fifteen of his 59 carries have resulted in a first down.

Moss' best string of games occurred in Week 7 (Jets) and Week 8 (Patriots). In both contests he averaged over 5.7 yards per carry. That’s impressive considering the Bills really haven’t been able to roll their top five linemen out on the field together this season.

The rookie’s play against the Patriots, however, was his best overall performance of the year. He finished with 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the victory. The latter score was made because he kept his feet moving forward at initial contact and plowed his way in with the help of a few Bills OL.

Moss' role going forward in 2020 will be interesting. In the Bills' go-ahead drive against the Cardinals, Moss was on the field for 11 of Buffalo’s offensive plays to just one play for Devin Singletary.

DE A.J. Epenesa

Round 2, Pick 22 (54)

Stats at a glance: 6 tackles (2 TFL), one sack, 2 QB hits

Best play or performance: Sack of Jared Goff

A.J. Epenesa found himself inactive a few times early in the season, but it was simply a numbers game. Even through 10 games, it’s been hard to get a read on Epenesa’s development because of Buffalo’s depth at defensive end. Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Trent Murphy and Darryl Johnson are just a few of the players who are competing for snaps with the second-round pick. Hughes and Addison—as they should—receive the bulk of the work.

However, Epenesa has flashed when he’s been on the field. He sacked Jared Goff in his first action of the season and the rookie did a great job chasing Kyler Murray down from behind in Buffalo’s matchup against Arizona. He just missed on swatting Murray’s hand that held the ball as he brought the QB down. Epenesa exited the Cardinals game with a head injury.

Buffalo has eased Epenesa along as a rookie, but he’s far from a luxury pick. Murphy is likely in his final season with Buffalo whereas Hughes and Addison are both over 30 years old.

WR Stefon Diggs

Round 1, Pick 22 (And a few other draft picks)

Stats at a glance: 73 receptions, 906 yards, 4 TDs

Best play: Too many to consider

Okay, Stefon Diggs was not the Bills' first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they sent this selection and a few others to Minnesota for the talented receiver. To say that move has paid off would be an understatement.

Heading into the bye, Diggs is tops in the league in receptions, yards and targets (102). Despite a shortened offseason, Diggs was able to develop immediate chemistry with Josh Allen. That’s been good news for Buffalo and bad news for just about anyone facing the Bills this season. Diggs has had 85 yards receiving or more in seven of Buffalo’s first 10 games and is well on his way to shattering career-highs.

Anyone saying that Diggs would be complaining to get out of Buffalo after getting paired with Josh Allen—and there were plenty on social media—were simply wrong. Diggs has made Allen better and Allen has helped Diggs prove that he is a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.