The NFL will likely shatter some dreams before they ever have a chance of becoming a reality.

It was announced on Tuesday night that NFL training camp rosters would likely be trimmed down to 80 players ahead of training camp. As it currently stands, the Buffalo Bills’ roster sits at 87 players. That means seven players won’t even get the opportunity to come to training camp.

Who may end up losing out on a roster spot based on the 80-man roster limit? Here is one Bills player at every positional group.

QUARTERBACK: DAVIS WEBB

The quarterback position should be safe when it comes to trimming the roster. That said, if one player were to be let go it would likely be Davis Webb.

Despite being a coach of sorts during the Bills’ highly publicized Florida workout, Webb does not seem like a threat to Matt Barkley for the team’s backup job. Webb will be vying for the No. 3 job against Jake Fromm. Considering that the Bills invested a draft pick in Fromm, Webb currently has the lowest odds of making the final roster.

RUNNING BACK/FULLBACK: ANTONIO WILLIAMS

The undrafted free agent out of North Carolina is in a tough spot. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are expected to be the Bills’ 1-2 punch at running back. T.J. Yeldon is the clubhouse favorite for the No. 3 job and Taiwan Jones’ special teams ability makes him a safe bet to be on the team’s final roster heading into the 2020 season.

That leaves Antonio Williams and Christian Wade. Considering the Bills still have a roster exemption this season on Wade and he showed some potential last preseason, Williams is likely the odd man out if the Bills were to release one of their running backs before training camp.

WIDE RECEIVER: RAY-RAY MCCLOUD

Buffalo has a lot of talent and depth at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley and Andre Roberts are all virtual locks to make the 53-man roster. The Bills’ two draft picks at the position, Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins, are locks to make it to training camp and both have a good chance of being on the opening day roster.

Nick Easley, Robert Foster, Ray-Ray McCloud, Isaiah McKenzie and Duke Williams remain and could be battling for one job. Foster, McKenzie and Williams have all contributed at times during their tenure with the Bills and should get an opportunity to compete for a roster spot at training camp.

If the Bills were to cut a wide receiver, their final decision could come down to Easley and McCloud.

Easley, an UDFA from 2019, had little chance of making the roster last season, but he was impressive at training camp one year ago when it came to creating separation. He was released during the team’s final cuts and signed to the team’s practice squad on October 1. He spent the remainder of the season there and was given a reserve/futures contract at the end of the season.

McCloud has flashed at times during his Bills tenure, but he has not been able to put it all together to date. When given the opportunity to contribute as a return man, McCloud displayed some fumbling issues. Considering what the team has seen from McCloud to date, he may be the wide receiver the team parts ways with if they get rid of a wide receiver. The only thing that could potentially save McCloud is the fact that he was the team’s scout team QB last season when the Bills were preparing for mobile quarterbacks.

TIGHT END: NATE BECKER

There are a few players who seem like training camp locks for the Bills.

Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney are all safe bets to be part of the roster at training camp. Nate Becker and Jason Croom, however, are not sure things if the team decides to cut a tight end on their way down to an 80-man roster.

Croom checks a lot of boxes from an athleticism standpoint and has shown that he can contribute on the field in his short career, but health was an issue one year ago.

Nate Becker was signed last year during training camp after a series of injuries at the position. He did enough to impress the staff in that time to land a spot on Buffalo’s practice squad. Unfortunately for Becker, things are a numbers game at this point and Buffalo may not need six tight ends to open camp.

OFFENSIVE LINE: MARQUEL HARRELL

Undrafted free agents will likely be impacted the most by teams who have to trim their roster. That is the case here as Marquel Harrell may not get the opportunity to suit up for Buffalo.

With Quinton Spain, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Evan Boehm, Spencer Long and Ike Boettger all ahead of Harrell as guard options, the former Auburn Tiger could find himself looking for a roster spot elsewhere.

DEFENSIVE LINE: JONATHAN WOODARD

Buffalo’s defensive line is talented and deep across the board, but especially at defensive end. Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy, A.J. Epenesa and Quinton Jefferson could all have big roles on the team in 2020 and should be considered camp locks. Darryl Johnson and Mike Love flashed at times during their brief tenure in Buffalo and will likely get another look at this year’s training camp.

Although no depth chart has been issued, Jonathan Woodard and Bryan Cox Jr. are likely near the bottom of the list at the defensive end position.

Working in Cox’s favor is the fact that he played for new Bills DL coach Eric Washington in Carolina.

LINEBACKER: MIKE BELL

Mike Bell, a converted safety, joined the Bills in late April. Every other linebacker on the Bills’ roster has some NFL experience (practice squad/53-man roster). Considering Bell’s inexperience, the linebacker could find himself out of a job before ever getting the opportunity to arrive at One Bills Drive for training camp.

CORNERBACK: IKE BROWN

SAFETY: JOSH THOMAS/GARRETT TAYLOR

Ike Brown, Josh Thomas and Garrett Taylor were all UDFA signings for the Bills following the 2020 draft. Considering the talent and depth that the Bills have at each position, it’s likely that both could be let go ahead of training camp.

Buffalo’s cornerbacks who are safe for training camp include Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Josh Norman, E.J. Gaines, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson. Former UB product Cam Lewis may not be as safe as the names above, but he also impressed the coaching staff one season ago. Unfortunately for Brown, it’s hard to see a path for him to make the final roster so the Bills could part ways with him before he ever gets the opportunity to attend training camp.

Josh Thomas and Garrett Taylor were both UDFA signings at safety following the 2020 draft. One or both could be let go ahead of training camp considering that Buffalo has the likes of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal, Jaquan Johnson and Dean Marlowe well ahead of them on the depth chart.