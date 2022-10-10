ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills' 38-3 victory over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon before 70,764 observers at Highmark Stadium:
— This was the Steelers' most one-sided loss since a 51-0 defeat by Cleveland in 1989. It was also Buffalo’s sixth-largest margin of victory in the franchise’s 63-year history. The win improved the Bills to 4-1, tied with next Sunday’s opponent, Kansas City, for the AFC’s best record. Philadelphia, at 5-0, leads the league and is followed by a trio of 4-1s: Minnesota, Dallas and the New York Giants.
— The 98-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis on Buffalo’s third play tied for the longest in franchise history. In 2009, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Terrell Owens for that same distance.
On his second reception, Davis caught a 62-yard touchdown pass giving him 160 yards in receptions on his first two catches. He became the seventh Bill to catch two touchdown passes of 50 yards or longer in the same game. The last previous was a pair of 83-yarders caught by Lee Evans at Houston in 2006.
The last NFL 98-yarder came in 2011 when the Giants' Eli Manning hit Victor Cruz.
There have been a dozen 99-yard passing touchdowns in NFL history and now 10 98-yarders. The connection marked the first time in league history that a scrimmage play of that length had come in the first 90 seconds of a game.
— Davis caught three balls for 171 yards, an average of 57.3, which broke Sammy Watkins' previous franchise mark of 54 for at least that many receptions.
— More Allen: His 424 passing yards were a career high, it was his fourth 400-yard game and 17th 300-yard game. Before the 98-yarder to Davis, Allen’s previous long was 75 yards.
Allen’s 348 passing yards in the first half were tied for the second most (with Tom Brady) since the league began tracking halves in 1991. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes had 359.
In Game 66 of his NFL career, Allen has accounted for 151 touchdowns — passing, rushing and receiving — that’s the third-fastest behind Mahomes (60) and Dan Marino (61).
— Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, now has receptions in every game as a pro, 108, which ranks fourth among active players behind Travis Kelce (131), Jarvis Landry (126) and Zach Ertz (110).
— On the Bills’ kickoff after the 98-yarder, Pittsburgh’s James Pierre fumbled with Bills nickel back Taron Johnson recovering for Buffalo’s first takeaway. Just before halftime, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam picked off Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett, the first interception of his career.
— When Buffalo’s rookie second-round draft choice James Cook scored on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter, it was the first TD that had not been produced by Allen. The first 16 TDs came on 14 Allen passes and two rushes.
— Buffalo’s Tyler Bass had his first field goal attempt, a 49-yarder, blocked by Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal.
— Pittsburgh’s first takeaway was an interception of Allen by former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, his first of the year. Later, Bills tight end Quintin Morris fumbled at the goal line into the end zone with the Steelers’ Josh Jackson recovering for a touchback.
In the second half, Wallace left the game in concussion protocol. Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth also went out with a concussion.
— The Bills' first sack of Pickett was recorded by Von Miller, his fourth of the season, tying him with fellow end Greg Rousseau for the team lead. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson got his first. The third came in the late going and was logged by end A.J. Epenesa, giving him 2½ on the season. In the skirmish that followed the sack, Epenesa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with official John Hussey and was ejected from the game.
— Dodson led the Bills in tackles with 11, including seven solos, the same number as Elam, who was credited with 10 stops.
Linebacker Myles Jack topped Pittsburgh with six tackles while Pierre had the most solos with five.
— Inactive for the Bills were wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) and tackle Justin Murray.
Edmunds was replaced by Dodson, Morris took over for Knox and Cam Lewis, of UB, inherited Poyer’s spot. Isaiah Hodgins and Tanner Gentry, elevated from the practice squad, replaced McKenzie and Kumerow on the active roster.
Edmunds’ brother Terrell, a Steelers safety, was also inactive with a concussion.