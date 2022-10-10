ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills' 38-3 victory over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon before 70,764 observers at Highmark Stadium:

— This was the Steelers' most one-sided loss since a 51-0 defeat by Cleveland in 1989. It was also Buffalo’s sixth-largest margin of victory in the franchise’s 63-year history. The win improved the Bills to 4-1, tied with next Sunday’s opponent, Kansas City, for the AFC’s best record. Philadelphia, at 5-0, leads the league and is followed by a trio of 4-1s: Minnesota, Dallas and the New York Giants.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social