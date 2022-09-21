ORCHARD PARK — For all the jubilation over the Bills’ 41-7 victory against Tennessee Monday night at Highmark Stadium, there was an undercurrent of worry by Buffalo’s coaching staff.
The neck injuries suffered by two defensive starters – cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Micah Hyde – were subjects of concern as it prepares to face the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens.
Off to a 2-0 start, first-year coach Mike McDaniel earned one of the most spectacular wins in franchise history when his team, down by three touchdowns with barely 12 minutes to play, rallied to win, 42-38, with a 28-point fourth quarter at Baltimore.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career day with six touchdown passes, 469 through the air and two each TD tosses to speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The prospect of facing that trio on its home field without two starters in the secondary, plus Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) on injured reserve is a frightening prospect for the Bills’ ‘D.’
For his part, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott is holding out hope that Jackson and Hyde might be available.
“Dane was in good spirits today and we’re going to take that day-by-day,” he said Tuesday. “We usually take it one-day-at-at-time, I get the feel from the trainers and they like a little time on their side as well and I’ll wait to hear from them tomorrow.
“(The injuries) leave us in a bit of an unknown position right now but we expect whoever’s number is called to step in and step up.”
McDermott did add about the Dolphins, “It’s a small sample under the new head coach and his staff. There is some continuity on the defensive staff, more so than the offensive side and special teams.
“They look like they’re playing at a very high level and they’re 2-0 against two really good football teams. So on a very short week for us, we’ve got to get rest and get back to work.”
He added of Hill and Waddle, “We’ve gone against both of them before, but now they’re on the same team. I’ve always thought they were a talented football team over the last couple of years and adding Tyreek Hill to that team, it’s a tremendous amount of playmakers on both sides of the ball and special teams. They’re very explosive on offense with Tua playing very well.”
TWO WEEKS into this National Football League season and already only six teams – Buffalo, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Miami, Philadelphia and the New York Giants – are unbeaten.
The first three were expected, the Dolphins and Eagles aren’t a shock and the Giants, benefiting from a soft starting schedule, have been a bit of a surprise under new coach Brian Daboll.
But the real surprise has been in the five winless teams as Cincinnati, Tennessee and Las Vegas were expected to be among the elite but are merely down there with Atlanta and Carolina.
At this point it means little at the beginning of a 17-game season, but the Bills, who national oddsmakers crowned as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, have clearly performed as advertised.
They lead the NFL in scoring – 36 points per game – though having outscored the Chiefs and Lions by only a single point. Buffalo’s defense has surrendered a mere 17 points, four more than the Buccaneers. And the Bills are outscoing the opposition by 55 points, 29 ahead of both KC and Tampa Bay.
MEANWHILE, for the second straight game, there’s room for concern even in the face of Buffalo’s impressive victories over the Rams and Titans.
The Bills still have no viable running game.
In the opener at Los Angeles, Buffalo totaled 121 yards on 25 carries, but take away the 56 yards on 10 carries by QB Josh Allen and his three running backs combined for 65 yards in 15 tries.
Monday night, it was more of the same. The numbers sounded fine, 24 carries for 101 yards, and Allen ran only once for 10. However, those stats aren’t what they appear. Of the 23 other tries for 91 yards, 13 for 56 came in the fourth quarter with the starters pulled and Buffalo up by 34 points. For the first three periods, the Bills running game, sans Allen’s carry, produced 35 yards on 10 tries … not good enough.
When asked about his team’s lack of a ground game against Tennessee, Allen correctly assessed, “Our passing game was going really well …”
And it was, but at some point Buffalo will have to prove it has enough of a ground game to at least control the clock late in games and that has yet to be evident.
