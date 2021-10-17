These two teams know each other … well.
After all, the Titans and Bills have met each of the last four seasons, the last three in Nashville.
But for Buffalo (4-1), heading into tonight’s game against Tennessee (3-2) – 8:15, ESPN-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM – it won’t recall the two wins in the past three matchups. Instead the Bills will recall, in horror, the 42-16 pasting the Titans hung on them last October at Nissan Stadium. (Related story, Local Notes, this page.)
Thus, coach Sean McDermott’s team, a 5½-point favorite, is wary of meeting a tough and balanced team still smarting from a 27-24 overtime loss to the then-winless Jets two weeks ago.
RECALLING his team’s first defeat in 2020’s Covid-affected campaign, McDermott was blunt.
“They out-performed us, they out-coached us, they out-played us,” he admitted. “We weren’t very disciplined in that game, we didn’t take care of the football. They’re a good football team, their offense (has) a great combination of skill in the backfield (and) skill outside. They’ve got weapons, for sure, which makes them very hard to defend.”
And one weapon in particular unnerves the Bills.
Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, the NFL rushing leader, has totaled 640 yards in five games (128 per) and is 117 ahead of the league’s No. 2 rusher.
Then there’s the memory of last season when Henry, on a sweep, stiff-armed Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman so violently and disdainfully it became an embarrassing joke on television for a week.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel called it “the best 5-yard run in pro football history.”
“We get reminded of it every time we see highlights,” McDermott conceded of the play, “(Henry) is probably the best or one of the best running backs in the NFL. He’s a tough guy to bring down. He’s good outside and inside the tackles.
“He’s fast and he pulls away from DBs (defensive backs) with the ball in his hands. So it’s a full plan in making sure not only how he runs but also how to get him down.”
Last year, though the Titans did most of their damage through the air – quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for three scores and ran for another – but Henry still contributed two TDs on the ground.
BUFFALO quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to wins over Tennessee in 2018 (13-12) and ‘19 (14-7), but it’s last season’s debacle that sticks in his memory.
“We’ve played them the last four years so we’re very familiar with each other … ultimately we have to go out there and execute a game plan,” he said. “They came out last year and played better than we did, there’s no understating that fact.”
And tonight, there’s the added microscope of a national telecast.
“We understand we’re the only team on the screen, it’s Monday night, it’s a big time,” Allen said. “But, it’s the same football we’ve been playing for as long as we remember.
“I try to live by never being too high, never too low (in big games) and keep the common ground somewhere.”
But he admitted, “Going into an away game, a hostile environment, is never easy. We’ve got to be ready for whatever they throw our way … they’re playing really well.
“On defense, especially, they’ve got some dudes that can really make some plays. We understand that they’re really going to bring it. They’re extremely well-coached and extremely disciplined.”
STILL, Buffalo comes in with some impressive numbers.
After dropping the opener at home to the Steelers, the Bills have strung four-straight victories, beating Miami, 35-0, Washington, 43-21, Houston, 40-0, and Kansas City, 38-20. In other words, Buffalo has outscored its last four opponents by 115 points.
And there’s more.
The Bills lead the NFL in scoring at just over 34 points per game, pace the league in fewest points allowed (just under 13), top all 32 teams with 15 takeaways, have recorded two shutouts in the last four games and are allowing the fewest opponents yards (252 a game).
Vrabel, the most successful head coach from the Bill Belichick tree, said of tonight’s game, “This will be a huge challenge for us. They’re No. 1 in the league in a lot of areas.
(Last year) what made the difference was that we got three turnovers and didn’t make any.
“But this year (Buffalo) has gotten more (takeaways) than anybody and turned them into short fields. Their defense has been together for awhile, especially the back end (secondary) and that’s one reason they’re playing so well.”
Vrabel has been particularly impressed with the Bills’ defense against the run, especially the line.
“They play sound,” he said. “They’re fast, they’re good tacklers, give great effort and have good focus.
“No matter what people think, every week is a challenge in this league … none bigger than this one for us.”