The last time the Bills faced the Titans in Nashville it was, to say the least, a fiasco.
And with those two teams meeting tonight in Tennessee for the third straight season, it’s worth remembering the bizarre circumstances under which that game unfolded.
Of course, the 2020 campaign will be remembered as the one in which Covid-19 totally disrupted the NFL schedule.
And there was no greater contributor to that chaos than the Titans, who seemingly treated coronavirus as a cold with a longer name.
BUFFALO was booked at Tennessee as the season’s fifth game.
But, alas, the Titans had 24 positive tests, 13 of them by players, and due to quarantine rules and the need for negative results, the home meeting with the Steelers at Nissan Stadium set for Oct. 4 was moved to Oct. 25. Thus, both Tennessee and Pittsburgh were forced to take their bye week on the original playing date.
And, of course, that affected both teams’ schedules later in the season, including the Steelers losing their scheduled bye week, Nov. 1, which was then used to move their meeting with Baltimore to accommodate the makeup with Tennessee.
Indeed, the Bills were also impacted as their initial date to face the Titans was Oct. 11. But since the magnitude of Tennessee’s positive cases was so large, its practice facility was closed down on Sept. 29 and wasn’t reopened until Oct. 10 – though some players violated league rules and participated in unauthorized workouts – the NFL granted two extra days of preparation.
The game was played Tuesday night, Oct. 13.
BOTH TEAMS came in unbeaten, Buffalo (4-0), the Titans (3-0) with the Bills favored by 3½ points. That made sense as the previous season, they had gone into Nashville as a field-goal underdog and toughed out a 14-7 win.
Then, too, Tennessee’s incompetent handling of Covid-19 seemingly assured this would be a distracted team, especially since its pandemic issues were a major factor in forcing the NFL to reschedule 11 games.
One of those was to move the Bills’ home game against the Chiefs, scheduled for that Thursday night, to the following Monday at 5 p.m.
In all, the changes impacted 10 teams: the Bills, Titans, Steelers, Chiefs, Patriots, Broncos, Dolphins, Chargers, Jets and Jaguars.
THE BILLS-TITANS meeting was almost immediately forgettable.
Despite all the distractions, Tennessee took it out on Buffalo, rolling to a 42-16 victory – before a small, but loud crowd of 8,000 – that was the worst thrashing the Bills had suffered since a 41-9 home loss to Chicago in 2018.
And though the Titans had one of the NFL’s top rushers in 247-pound Derrick Henry and Tennessee was without its top two receivers – Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, both out with Covid – and No. 3 wideout A.J. Brown was playing hurt, coach Mike Vrabel opted to attack Buffalo through the air.
He reasoned that the Bills’ starting cornerbacks were out injured – All-Pro Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace – as was their best coverage linebacker, Matt Milano.
Sure enough, for this game quarterback Ryan Tannehill played like the second coming of Joe Montana.
He completed 75 percent of his passes with three touchdown throws and no interceptions or sacks. He also ran for a score while Henry rushed for two.
MEANWHILE, the Bills played as if they were the team that was Covid-affected.
They had three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble) – Tennessee had none – endured 10 penalties with an 11th off-setting and a 12th was declined. Those infractions included three false starts on one drive and four drops by Buffalo receivers while it was still a game.
Fading veteran cornerback Josh Norman, who defaulted into the start, had Brown beat him for a touchdown and Henry stiff-armed him to the ground so emphatically on a sweep that it made the week’s highlight clips. Norman was also called for a pass interference that kept a Titans touchdown drive alive and a second PI was declined because the receiver he was covering still caught the ball.
But he wasn’t the only Bills’ goat.
Normally dependable kick returner and wide receiver Andre Roberts also endured a nightmare game.
He let a pass go through his hands on Buffalo’s opening drive that was intercepted by Tennessee and turned into a touchdown that gave the Titans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Then, on his last kickoff return, Roberts fumbled the ball away setting up Tennessee’s final touchdown.
It all translated to the worst loss of the Bills season, though Buffalo still went on to play in the AFC Championship Game and Tennessee, despite its discordant year, managed to make the playoffs.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)