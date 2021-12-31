It’s odd, after the Bills handled the Patriots last Sunday in Foxboro to put their path to a repeat as AFC East champions squarely in their own hands, the pressure seemed off.
But, alas, with two games to play, Buffalo (9-6) has yet to even clinch a playoff berth.
That’s why Sunday’s game against the Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock, Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) is so important.
Oh, the Bills are well-positioned.
If they beat Atlanta, a loss by Baltimore (home against the Rams) or a loss or a tie by the Chargers (home against Denver) and Raiders (at Indianapolis) would put them in.
And, should Buffalo and Atlanta tie, there are seven different scenarios which would still immediately qualify the Bills for the postseason.
However, the reality remains, with a win Sunday and again a week later against the Jets at Highmark, Buffalo not only wins the division, but also earns a first-round home playoff game.
WHAT’S interesting is that the Falcons are still “in the hunt” for an NFC playoff spot and have only two fewer wins than Buffalo. And yet, the Bills are a staggering 14½-point favorite, tying their largest margin which preceded the ill-fated 9-6 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
In fairness, Atlanta hasn’t had a “good” win among its seven victories. The closest it came was a 30-28 decision at Miami that dropped the Dolphins to 1-6. That swoon reversed Monday night with a triumph at undermanned New Orleans, the seventh straight for coach Brian Flores’ 8-7 team.
Of course, as with every January in the Buffalo region, weather could be a factor come Sunday as early forecasts call for windy, snowy conditions and temperatures in the 20s … hardly ideal for a dome team from Georgia.
HOWEVER, the Falcons, though hardly impressive statistically, have three notable offensive weapons.
Start with 36-year old quarterback Matt Ryan, who has a pair of versatile concerns at his disposal.
Cordarrelle Patterson, technically a wide receiver, has become Atlanta’s leading rusher with six touchdowns on the ground, while using his unique speed and size to also be third on the team’s receiving list and has five TDs through the air.
Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts often lines up as a wideout and leads the team in receptions.
All of which caused Bills coach Sean McDermott to caution, “This is a hungry football team that is playing well and we’re going to have our work cut out for us like we do every week.”
Of Ryan he added, “He’s as good as advertised. He was a headache for me in the division (as defensive coordinator for Carolina) and for us. There’s a reason why he’s been there for so long … he’s a tremendous player, a class act.
“I have a lot of respect for him and he’ll be a big challenge for our defense (this Sunday).”
McDermott added, “You turn on the tape and watch this Falcons team and you realize what you’re getting yourself into. They’re a good football team and they’ve got a veteran quarterback who will probably be in the Hall of Fame some day. They’ve got speed all over on offense and they’ve got a veteran defensive coordinator who’s one of the top minds in pro football.”
HE ALSO dismissed any focus on last week’s 33-21 domination of the Pats.
“It’s a new week, what we did last week is past and what’s in front of us in our windshield is the Atlanta Falcons, a good football team, well-coached and it will be a challenge for us,” McDermott said. “I don’t think you have to look anywhere else but in front of us.”
Still, Atlanta’s defense is suspect, ranking 28th in the NFL in points (27) and 24th in yards surrendered (365) per game.
Worse, the Falcons are last in the league in generating sacks, a mere 16 in 15 games and rank second-to-last in rushing yards per game (86).
Buffalo fares considerably better statistically.
The Bills lead the NFL in fewest yards (288) and passing yards (173) surrendered per game, rank third in both most points scored (29) and fewest allowed (18) and are fourth in takeaway/giveaway ratio (plus-10).
Of course, statistics aside, McDermott sees Buffalo’s biggest edge.
“We love playing at home, playing in front of our fans,” he said. “We get greeted at the airport unlike any team I’ve ever been around and it’s pretty special to see that outpouring of support and love and the appreciation for the way the players played.”