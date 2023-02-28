Are you concerned about the lack of progress on the Bills’ new $1.4 billion stadium?
Me too.
Since the plan’s inception, there’s been a sizable segment of the regional population furious that $600 million of state money is “being wasted on a playpen for billionaires when there are so many more worthy projects.”
Many Erie County residents feel the same with $250 million of its budget going to the stadium.
It’s a hard argument to rebut given that survey after survey has indicated new sports venues generate only a fraction of the revenue that teams predict when campaigning for the facility.
Meanwhile, Buffalo’s new stadium seems in limbo for myriad reasons.
Start with the fact the Bills, long ago, made it clear they would not sign a lease extension with Erie County for 2023 unless a stadium deal is in place.
Right now it is not, and the current lease expires in July.
Meanwhile, it’s delay after delay with optimistic-sounding press releases but without explaining what the “progress” might actually be. And it seems the Erie County media is reluctant to push back on those say-nothing updates, maybe feeling criticism and investigation would only gum up construction.
What’s certain is there are obstacles in getting the lease signed and the stadium approved with an April 2026 completion date.
Local unions are critical of the use of out-of-town contractors and material distributors. Also at issue is the use of Canadian precast brick rather than hand-placed brick by area masons. Plus, it’s rumored that out-of-town contractors will handle the plumbing and electrical work.
The result is that the Buffalo Building Trades Council will not support the stadium project unless changes are made.
And, finally, there’s one other not insignificant factor.
Last June, Kim Pegula, wife of Terry and co-owner of the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, suffered a cardiac arrest. And though she was resuscitated and is now in rehab, her presidency of the sports teams and PS&E is over due to the effect of the cardiac issue on her brain and communication skills, according to her daughter Jessica, a star on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour.
Needless to say, Terry’s full focus has been on Kim’s health with everything else a far-distant second place. As it was, Kim held that position so that Terry could concentrate on his oil and gas interests. That alone would be enough for a soon-to-be 72-year-old man, let alone running the rest of his empire. Kim’s absence has created a leadership void atop the Bills, Sabres and PS&E at a key time.
Meanwhile, Terry’s concern for his wife is the top priority, as it should be.
But, given the circumstances, it’s worth wondering how the stadium issue will be impacted if the principals can’t be directly involved.
THE PASSING of former Bills offensive guard Conrad Dobler two weeks ago, at age 72, got me thinking about his two-year stint in Buffalo and his uncorking of the most witty and funny line I’ve ever heard in an NFL locker room.
Dobler had earned the reputation as “Dirtiest Player in Pro Football” when he signed with Buffalo before the 1980 season after six years in St. Louis and two in New Orleans.
His first game with the Bills was the opener against Miami at Rich Stadium and the 17-7 victory ended a 20-game losing streak versus the Dolphins.
The oddity about it was that Buffalo quarterback Joe Ferguson threw a career-worst five interceptions and his team still won.
As the press headed into the locker room, we were about to find out that Dobler, despite his nasty reputation, would turn out to be a “great talker” as we mediatypes call vocally-gifted interviewees.
To be sure, he was intimidating, starting with the Fu Manchu mustache and his reputation for on-field mayhem which distracted from the fact that at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds he was undersized for an offensive lineman.
We gathered around his locker, not sure what to expect.
Finally, a TV reporter, searching for a soft question, asked, “Conrad, have you ever been part of a game where your quarterback threw five interceptions?”
Dobler regarded him with a thin smile, then said, “I played with the Cardinals when Jim Hart was QB …”
The three-time Pro Bowler paused to let us recall that Hart was one of pro football’s most intercepted quarterbacks, finishing an 18-year career with 38 more picks than TD passes.
“Of course I’ve been part of a five-interception game,” he said incredulously. “In fact, there was one time I think I led the team in tackles.”
