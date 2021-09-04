So the Bills’ love affair with Dawson Knox continues.
For whatever reason, Buffalo remains enamored with the University of Mississippi tight end who never caught a touchdown pass in college. Maybe it’s because the Bills frittered away a third-round draft pick on him in 2019 and don’t want to admit they erred with such a premium selection.
This is brought up because that’s the guy who will start at TE for the Bills when they host Pittsburgh at Highmark Stadium a week from Sunday.
Any question about that was answered when Buffalo cut former Seahawk Jacob Hollister in the roster reduction to the regular-season limit of 53.
Understand, Hollister wasn’t exactly the second coming of the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, but he did a reasonable imitation of the Chargers’ Hunter Henry.
Over two seasons with the Bills, in 27 games, 18 of them starts, Knox has 52 catches on 94 targets with five touchdowns. More gallingly, though, he has a concerning 14 drops or nearly 15 percent of the passes thrown his way.
The past two years in Seattle, Hollister totaled 66 receptions on 99 targets with six TDs. He also had a mere three drops, barely three percent.
Knox missed four games last season with Covid, but the issue was complicated when fellow tight end Tommy Sweeney also tested positive and developed a coronary inflammation, myocarditis, that kept him out all season.
With veteran blocking specialist Lee Smith traded to Atlanta, it seemed the Bills would have to keep three tight ends. Instead, Buffalo’s TEs are Knox and Sweeney, coming off a major illness scare ... that’s it.
Hollister?
He was quickly signed by Jacksonville over several other solid offers.
The Bills?
Oh, there are two free agent tight ends on the practice squad: Kahale Warring and Quintin Morris. The latter is a rookie, Warring caught three passes for the Texans last season.
WHEN ASKED about the risk of keeping only two tight ends — fullback/special teams star Reggie Gilliam can also play the position in a pinch — Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called it, “a numbers thing.”
He admitted, “If we had kept another (player), (Hollister) is probably on the roster. It was just, we went heavy on D-(line), and unfortunately when you go heavy somewhere you’ve got to cut somewhere else.”
Heavy indeed.
BUFFALO KEPT 11 defensive linemen, six ends (Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa and Efe Obada) and five tackles (Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Justin Zimmer, Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips).
And that was after the Bills traded end Darryl Johnson, a special teams standout, to Carolina for a sixth round draft choice in 2022.
Beane explained the excess of linemen, noting, “Defensively, the biggest difference is our up front. We've really focused on retaining the back end, the back seven (linebackers and secondary), and then strengthening the front four and being able to rush in waves.
“I think that's what you'll see. If we have eight or nine active (on game day), Eric Washington (defensive line coach) is going to be rotating those guys to where we're hopefully going to be able to get after the quarterback.”
Of trading Johnson, Beane admitted, “He definitely could have helped our team this year. He had probably the most value of any player (the Bills would cut). But we went with 11 D-linemen, which is about as heavy as you can go.
“We really tried to keep the best 53 and not say, we're going to keep x-number of running backs, x-number of receivers, tight ends. That's why we went thin there (at TE).”
Thin, to be sure.
Buffalo can easily afford to lose a defensive lineman. Lose a tight end and it’s crisis time for one of the NFL’s most potent offenses … and its two roster survivors at that position are hardly among the NFL elite.
