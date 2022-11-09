SPORTS-JETS-MIDSEASON-PROGRESS-REPORT-SAUCE-2-NJA.jpg

New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff (47) delivers a hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), causing a fumble on the Bills final drive on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Andrew Mills/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — No one on the Buffalo Bills has a definitive answer as to whether quarterback Josh Allen's injured throwing elbow will be healed in time to play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The best coach Sean McDermott could say regarding Allen's playing status on Wednesday was, "We'll see."

