SPORTS-BILLS-JOSH-ALLEN-TORCHES-DEFENSE-1-SMG.jpg

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) speaks with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during a training camp practice on Wednesday at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

 Dennis Nett/Syracuse.com/TNS

PITTSFORD — A young Josh Allen couldn't wait to clamber into the front seat of his father's Chevy Silverado for the 20-minute ride to school each morning, knowing he'd have an opportunity to regale an imaginary TV audience with his latest sports exploit.

With his left hand on the wheel and his right pretending to hold out a microphone, Joel Allen would pepper his two sons with questions about buzzer-beating baskets, walk-off home runs and game-deciding touchdown drives.

