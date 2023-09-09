Remember it was only a year ago the Bills enjoyed a dominant win in Los Angeles in the NFL’s season-opening Thursday night spotlight.
The 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl winner seemed to validate an offseason’s worth of hype for a Bills team that started the year as a betting favorite to supplant the Rams as champs.
As it turns out, they don’t hand out Lombardi Trophies in September.
This year, the Bills enter the season in another primetime spotlight — the first Monday Night Football game of the year — but with considerably less national buzz. Don’t get me wrong, the Bills are still the betting favorite to win the AFC East and have the third-best Super Bowl odds (after last year’s finalists Kansas City and Philadelphia). So the notion that “nobody believes in us” isn’t quite true of these Bills.
But the Bills are no longer in vogue for national commentators. The Bills got less buzz for their Super Bowl chances than they did for whatever the heck happened (or didn’t happen) with Stefon Diggs missing a practice in June.
Fan social media accounts seem to relish whenever a cable sports channel panelist picks another team to top the division. Some have gone so far as to predict Buffalo missing the playoffs entirely.
Unlike last season, the Bills didn’t “win the offseason,” to borrow a Rex Ryan-ism. Last year, Von Miller was one of the biggest free agent acquisitions in the franchise’s history, what Buffalo hoped was the missing piece to a championship defense. This year the Bills didn’t have much salary cap room to make such a splash, so it was more a matter of small upgrades at offensive guard and depth wide receivers, replacing losses — namely middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, now a highly paid Chicago Bear — and hoping veterans like Miller and safety Micah Hyde get healthy, and stay healthy for the stretch run unlike last year.
No, if any team won the offseason, it’s Buffalo’s Monday Night opponent, improbably, the New York Jets. With the trade for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets went from a flawed but competitive team (7-10 last year) to media darlings. It’s not the first time a future Hall of Fame quarterback switched teams late in their careers, but will this be more like Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Joe Montana in Kansas City or like Brett Favre in New York or Joe Namath in Los Angeles? Rodgers’ passing numbers declined in 2022 from back-to-back MVP seasons in ’20 and ’21, but even last year’s production would mark a steep incline from the likes of Zack Wilson and Mike White. And the Jets, for all their limitations at quarterback, still played two close games with the Bills last year: winning 20-17 in a game that saw Josh Allen injure his elbow in the Meadowlands and losing 20-12 in Orchard Park. The Jets’ defense caused issues for Allen in both games and should be a good test for Buffalo’s offensive line and new guards Connor McGovern (free agent, Cowboys) and O’Cyrus Torrence (rookie, Florida).
So Monday night’s game should be fascinating: will the Bills look more like the championship contender that lit up the league early last season, or the one that limped to the finish line after a mentally and physically straining season with a blowout home playoff loss to the Bengals?
Will Sean McDermott, taking the defensive play-calling duties himself after coordinator Leslie Frazier’s departure, have an answer for Rodgers, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and a talented group of position players? In two games against the McDermott-Allen Bills, Rodgers was 1-1 in Green Bay, defeating Buffalo in Allen’s rookie year 22-0 and losing 27-17 in a Sunday Night game last October.
It seems way too premature to write off the Bills in the division just because of some disappointing playoff losses, as some commentators have, but the talent in the division in New York and Miami can’t be dismissed either.
The Bills have a chance Monday to remind the Jets — and the Dolphins and Patriots for that matter — who still runs the AFC East. Or will the Jets and their new superstar quarterback take it from them?
I’m sure there won’t be many overreactions in New York either way. It’s only one game, right?
