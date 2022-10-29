ORCHARD PARK — This was supposed to be the last brutal test in the Bills’ season-opening, seven-game minefield where only quarterback-transitioning Pittsburgh at home appeared to provide the hint of the break.

But here’s Buffalo, at 5-1, with wins over the Rams, Ravens and Chiefs on the road and Titans and Steelers in Orchard Park, about to entertain reeling Green Bay Sunday night at Highmark Stadium (8:20, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).

