ORCHARD PARK — When oddsmakers set a line for an NFL game, the home team usually gets about two points, depending upon the venue.
So what happens when an elite quarterback is out of the lineup?
We found out this past week.
Last Sunday, in its early betting line, Las Vegas had the Bills an 8½-point favorite over Minnesota tomorrow afternoon at Highmark Stadium (1 o’clock CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) .
But when the potential seriousness of Josh Allen’s throwing-elbow injury suffered in the last possession of Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands, that number, on sheer speculation of his absence, began to tumble.
Thus, at kickoff, the Vikings, 7-1 and with the NFL’s second-best record, will be only a 3 1/2-point underdog.
IF ALLEN can’t go, veteran Case Keenum (related story, this page) takes over at quarterback.
He inherits a 6-2 team still stinging from the punitive loss to the Jets. From alone atop the AFC standings with a one-game lead over runner-up Kansas City and a head-to-head win in hand, the Bills and Chiefs now have the same record. Meanwhile, nine conference teams are within 1½ games of the top as the campaign passes midseason.
Worse for Buffalo, its lead in the AFC East has shrunk to a half-game as both the Dolphins and Jets are 6-3 and each has beaten the Bills, 0-2 in the division. Lurking right behind are the 5-4 Patriots.
IF ALLEN can’t play, the upside might be getting him a rest and reset.
He’s been awful throwing the ball the last six quarters (two against the Packers plus the Jets game) — 48% completions, no touchdown passes, four horrific interceptions, seven sacks and two fumbles.
Allen’s legs have been fine, running for both touchdowns against New York. But his nine carries for 86 yards marked the sixth time in eight games that he’s been the Bills’ leading rusher.
The fifth-year QB tops the team with 392 yards on the ground, 45 more than feature back Devin Singletary.
“Overall you don’t want to have that show up on the stat sheet like it did this past week in him being the No. 1 rusher and throwing like he did,” coach Shawn McDermott said. “Everything in moderation is important.”
BUT ALLEN’S passing struggles are only half of Buffalo’s recent problems.
The other is an inability to stop the run after six weeks of leading the league in that statistic. Green Bay gouged the Bills for 208 yards and the Jets followed with 174 more.
“Probably the big thing for us is dealing with the run game,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted. “I definitely think we can figure it out and get it turned back to where it was the first six weeks prior to the last couple where we’ve kind of stumbled a bit. I do think it’s fixable.”
He added, “We’ve overrun the ball but we’ve also got to do a better job of tackling … the same things that usually occur when you’re not defending the run well. It’s not like it’s just one thing, it’s a combination of things that we’ve got to get corrected.
“There’s no secret to it, no magic. When it comes to stopping the run it’s about being physical, being able to tackle, being gap-sound. All those things that we did well in the first six weeks when we led the league in run defense we need to be able to do going forward.”
And the Bills’ run ‘D’ will be tested tomorrow.
Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, 26, older brother of James, the Bills rookie running back, will be facing each other for the first time as a collegian or pro.
“(Dalvin’s) such an explosive runner (608 rushing yards, 727 total offense, 6 touchdowns), when he gets the football he can score from anywhere on the field,” Frazier said. “Some backs might break a 15-, 20-yarder but he can take it 80, 90 yards. And, he’s a good receiver, so he’s multi-dimensional. They keep him on the field on third down, so he puts a lot of pressure on defenses as a runner as well as catching the ball on screens and other routes.”
THE WEATHER also figures to be a factor as the forecast calls for temperatures in the 30s with blustery winds causing a wind-chill in the 20s and the possibility of snow later in the game.
So, too, is the Bills’ injury report.
Besides Allen’s questionable status, safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) are out while cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is doubtful and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) is questionable. However, linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) returns as do tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck).
Meanwhile, this is a Vikings team that has put together a remarkable season. Minnesota is on a six-game winning streak, all of them one-possession games, three of them by four points or fewer.
“They’re a 7-1 team, they’ve only lost to the (unbeaten) Eagles early in the year,” McDermott said. “They’ve won a lot of close games and that’s hard to do. They’re a good football team and do a great job taking the football away. I believe they’re well-coached … I know their coaching staff is new but I have a lot of respect for (Kevin O’Connell) and the job he’s done there.
“It’ll be nice to be home in front of our fans and our crowd and getting that 12th man involved.”