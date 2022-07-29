Earlier this week, in a media session at the Bills’ St. John Fisher University training camp, coach Sean McDermott took a bit of a break from discussing players and focused on the approach to his occupation.
Five years into his first NFL head coaching job, he’s 49-32 in the regular season and has made the playoffs four times, going 3-4.
It’s been a great start, but McDermott feels there’s extreme importance in how his squad is perceived.
“We tell the team one of the goals when we come to training camp is that you need to develop an identity, as to ‘This is what we’re about,’ and it takes shape throughout camp,” he said. “Why not before? It’s not training camp … not real football. It still isn’t, but this is a time we try to come together.
“Within the human element, there’s also a football element, philosophically, of what we want to establish, what we know we need to do and also the different pieces we have and how it all blends together.”
McDermott continued, “Some people say, ‘run first team,’ ‘pass first team’ and that’s how it kind of takes shape, ‘we feel like we want to run the ball outside, run the ball inside,’ that’s how coaches’ minds work. You try to identify your strengths more than anything this time of year but those can ebb and flow throughout the course of the season as well.”
He added, “You want to have a decent feel for who you are systematically, for sure.
One of the keys of what we’re doing here, Brandon (Beane, general manager) and I, is to make sure we’ve identified the right pieces when we break camp.
“I think it’s important to have an identity, to have a feel for who you are and how the pieces are fitting together.”
OF COURSE, it’s not just the team.
“There are certain things that we believe in as a staff and an organization from Terry and Kim (Pegula, owners) on down, whether it’s on the field or off the field,” McDermott maintained. “In this case, philosophically there are some things that are never going to change with how the game needs to be played.
“I believe you have to adapt … good coaches adapt to the players around them. Rather than taking a system and shoving it down their throat making the players adjust to (it), we’re going to take our system and adjust it to the players. You take the players and see what they do best and we’ll make adjustments, as necessary, to fit their strengths and try to manage some of the weaknesses and give the players the best chance to be the best version of themselves.”
HOWEVER, NFL teams are now working under a new, more strict set of training camp rules.
“You’d come in and have one day of conditioning tests, a shorts and helmets practice day and the next three days were two-a-days all in pads and it was a grind,” McDermott recalled of “the old days.” “But the (new) rules are put in place for a reason and we abide by those rules, that’s what we’re called to do and we make the most of it. We get our players acclimated so that they can avoid injuries that make them unavailable so we adjust as necessary.”
DURING THE media session, McDermott also offered a cautionary tale from his own coaching career.
“I was walking through the complex in Philadelphia years ago and I was beside two veteran coordinators, Jim Johnson (defense) and Rod Dowhower (offense),” he recalled of his 11 seasons with the Eagles. “Every year my career had trended up. The two of them said, ‘Yeah, you’ll see, you’re not a coach until you’ve been fired.’ I just shook my head that I agreed with them but in my mind I was saying, ‘I’ll be different.’ Then, a couple of years later I officially became a coach (when mentor Andy Reid fired him).
“You learn a lot through that. In some ways there’s two types of coaches, those that handle that, reflect and grow from it, and those that point the finger and say, ‘No, it wasn’t me, it was that or them.’”
McDermott chose the former.
