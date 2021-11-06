There’s a reason the Bills have this week’s longest NFL odds – 14½-point favorites over the Jaguars – come Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.
For those who maintain that statistics can be made to say anything, in this case they speak eloquently about the meeting of an AFC “have” and a conference “have not” (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
Buffalo (5-2) comes into the game tied for the conference’s second-best record with Baltimore and Las Vegas, a half-game behind Tennessee (6-2), which has yet to have its bye.
The Jags (1-6), meanwhile, are only a half-game behind Houston and Miami which are an AFC-worst 1-7.
THE TEAM stats say plenty.
Buffalo ranks first in the league in both most points scored and fewest given up per game (33 and 16, respectively). The Bills also top the NFL in takeaway/giveaway percentage (+13) and are tied for the most takeaways (18). Finally, they’re No. 1 in fewest yards and passing yards surrendered per game (269 and 182).
By contrast, five of Jacksonville’s six losses have been by at least 10 points and an average of 16. It ranks last (32nd) in worst starting field position, (31st) in third-down conversions and turnover ratio (-11), 28th in points and opposing passing yards given up per game (29 and 278) and 27th in points scored (16).
STILL, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary.
“I know their record doesn’t show (a lot of success), but this is a week-to-week league,” he said. “Those guys on that side of the ball get paid, too, and they’re hungry for a win.
“When teams lose the way they did last week (31-7 at Seattle), they come out ready to go and we don’t expect anything less. We’ve got to be ready to go to a hostile environment ... playing on the road is never easy.”
To which Bills coach Sean McDermott added, “We’re focused on a team I think is talented. They go and beat Miami (23-20 in London) and they’ve got a good quarterback (rookie Trevor Lawrence).
“You watch him on TV in his career at Clemson, the (big) games he played in and the job he did at such a high level. He seems to be, on the outside looking in, a class young man and is off to a good start in his career.”
BUT McDERMOTT’S Jacksonville counterpart, Urban Meyer, is very impressed with Allen.
“They run (him) a lot,” he said. “He’s a seven or eight (carry per game) kind of guy and I mean (plays called for him). I did not think I would see much of that at this level, but he’s a big cat and he’s a competitive guy. There are times you see he could go out of bounds, but he does not.”
Meyer added, “When you’ve got Josh Allen, they start talking about it, but (the Bills) lead the league in defense. If you watch them play, it’s not because they’re tricking you, it’s because they’re just really well-coached and have great players everywhere.”
“Their defensive coordinator (Leslie Frazier) is excellent. It’s not an all-over-the-place kind of defense. It’s extremely well-coached with excellent players. It starts with their coverage and their nickel (cornerback Taron Johnson) is a great player and their two corners, especially the one on the left side (Tre’Davious White) is elite and the other corner (Levi Wallace) is very good. Then you see the defensive line and they may not have the highest paid guy in the NFL but all four of (them) are really good.”
BUT THE Bills are also impressed with Lawrence.
“There’s a lot of upside in Trevor,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He’s a tall quarterback, he’s got a very strong arm, he’s extremely athletic for his size and he’s got a lot of talented football players around him.
“They’re second or third in yards-per-carry (just over five) as a team in the league right now. We’ve got our hands full, they’ve got a lot of good players on that side of the football.”
However, Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs sees the current Bills’ offense even better than the one which reached last season’s AFC Championship Game.
“I feel like we’re a jack-of-all-trades a little bit, we can run the ball and throw the ball,” he said. “We’re not as one-dimensional as we were last year … (when) we were just chucking the ball around. This year we can mix it up a little bit, we’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of guys who can do different things, a lot of playmakers and a quarterback that can run.”
He pointed out, “Having a mobile quarterback has added another element to the team because now you have to account for the quarterback taking off on foot (Allen averages over five yards per carry, is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns and is second only to tailback Devin Singletary in yards).
“We’re learning to play left-handed, especially when guys want to take away the first thing you like to do or do pretty well. Being able to play left-handed and do some different things, it gives (defenses) a different look. I feel we’ve got the right makeup, now it’s just trying to execute.”