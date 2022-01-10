Remember the embarrassment the team and fans felt when the Bills went to Jacksonville and lost to the then 1-6 Jaguars, 9-6 in November?
Imagine how the Colts feel.
All Indianapolis had to do was go down to Florida and beat the Jags on their home field Sunday afternoon and an AFC wild-card berth would be assured.
Instead, Jacksonville dropped a galling 26-11 defeat on the Colts and knocked them square out of the playoffs. And, in the law of unintended consequences, Indy’s defeat seemingly nudged the Steelers into the postseason.
Meanwhile, Buffalo, which had already clinched a playoff berth two weeks earlier before claiming the AFC East yesterday afternoon, had to wait out the Sunday night game between the Chargers and Raiders at Las Vegas to learn its postseason foe.
And when the Raiders beat the Chargers on a dramatic last-second field goal in overtime, the Bills’ playoff draw became set. And if the game ended in a tie, Pittsburgh would be ousted from a playoff berth.
Buffalo (11-6) will host New England (10-7) next Saturday night (8:15 on CBS). It will be the third meeting between the division rivals, the Pats prevailing 14-10 during a windstorm in Orchard Park while the Bills reciprocated 33-21 in Foxboro.
AND, FOR awhile on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium before 64,783 wind-chilled observers, Bills fans wondered if their team might also fall victim to the Jets, a double-figure underdog (16½ points) … Indy was a 15-½ favorite at Jacksonville.
Oh, it was intense for a while … nearly midway into the fourth quarter, in fact, but Buffalo finally prevailed, 27-10, and claimed its second straight AFC East title since 1990-93.
Up only 13-10 with barely eight minutes to go, Bills running back Devin Singletary continued his resurgence, scoring on a 1-yard run then, on the next possession, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen.
Against the Jets, Singletary had 88 yards on 19 carries and the past two games his totals are 42 attempts for 211 yards and he’s scored six touchdowns in the last four games, five of them on the ground.
Allen had a so-so game, going 24-of-45 through the air for 239 yards with two touchdown passes — also a 10-yarder to Stefon Diggs — no interceptions and no sacks but a sub-standard 82.5 passer rating
But this win belonged to Buffalo’s defense which logged nine sacks, the most in 10 years, held the Jets to five (5) yards net passing and got a blocked punt out of its special teams unit (related story, Local Notes this page).
AND WHILE Allen struggled, he was thrilled with another AFC East crown, offered words of caution.
“It’s great, it’s fine,” he admitted. “The hats and shirts are cool, but at the end of the day, we have a lot more work to do ...
“Nobody looks back at the end of their career and at how many division titles they won. The main goal is the Super Bowl. People get carried away with success from the previous year. Every year is different. Every team is different. The main goal is the main goal.”
Allen added, “We got the run game going. (Singletary) did a great job of just putting his head down, getting yards, getting north and making some guys miss. We’ve talked about the last few weeks of how well he’s playing right now, he’s seeing things so well. I think that’s the main thing, we got him going.”
And coach Sean McDermott admitted, “I thought the offense really did a nice job working their way through (it’s struggles). It’s not always going to be smooth sailing, especially when you play a team more than once. We got off to a really good start, and then we stalled out a little bit and I was really impressed by how they worked through it.”