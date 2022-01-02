Notes from the Bills’ 29-15 victory over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:
— With the win, besides clinching a playoff berth (thanks to the loss by Baltimore to the Rams) for the fourth time in coach Sean McDermott’s fifth season, it marked the first time Buffalo has strung three consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins since the Super Bowl era (1990-93).
— The Bills gave up their first safety since September 2019 against the Jets in the Meadowlands when rookie kick returner Marquez Stevenson fumbled a punt when hit by Falcons cornerback Avery Williams, the ball rolling into the endzone where Buffalo wide receiver Jake Kumerow recovered, saving a touchdown.
— Buffalo’s initial sack of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was recorded by nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, his first of the year. Later, rookie end Greg Rousseau got a strip sack with tackle Harrison Phillips recovering. It was Rousseau’s fourth sack and first forced fumble.
Just before halftime, Ryan was sacked by defensive end Mario Addison, his team-leading fifth, and tackle Ed Oliver also picked up one, giving him 2½ on the year.
Finally, Phillips got his first of the season.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s two rushing touchdowns were the 30th and 31st of his four-year career and fifth and sixth this season.
— Running back Devin Singletary logged career highs in carries (23), yards (110) and rushing touchdowns (2).
— The first interception of Allen was recorded by Falcons safety Duron Harmon, who got his pick on a tipped ball in the end zone, his second of the year. The next one was by cornerback A.J. Terrell, his team-leading third.
Finally, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun picked off a tipped ball and logged his team-leading third of the season.
The three interceptions gave Atlanta a takeaway in 12 straight games, the longest live streak in the NFL.
— The Falcons never sacked Allen, but on a flea-flicker, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was dumped by Terrell, his first.
— Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts had two catches for 69 yards, before injuring his hamstring in the first half, giving him 66 catches for 1,018 yards on the season. That’s the second-most by an NFL rookie tight end behind Chicago’s Mike Ditka who caught 56 balls for 1,076 yards and 12 TDs in 1961.
— Incredibly, Buffalo’s Matt Haack went a second straight game without punting.
— McDermott won his first challenge this season when he threw the red flag on a reception by wideout Gabriel Davis that was initially called incomplete on a bobble.
— The most bizarre penalty of the game came after Ryan scored an apparent rushing touchdown and was called for taunting when he got in the face of Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Then, a review showed Ryan was short of the goal line, having given himself up, and the dead-ball 15-yard penalty moved the ball to 3rd-and-goal from the 16 and the Falcons failed to score on two tries.
— Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds topped the Bills with seven tackles, including five solos.
Oluokun had game highs in tackles (13) and solos (7) for the Falcons.
— In an oddity, the game’s two kickers followed each other at the same school. Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo is in his third year out of Georgia Southern while Buffalo’s Tyler Bass, in his second season, is an alum of the same Statesboro, Ga., university.
— Inactive for the Bills were wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee), running back Matt Breida, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive end Boogie Basham and defensive tackle Vernon Butler.