Notes from the Bills’ 35-0 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium:
— The shutout was Buffalo’s first on the road since a 16-0 win at New England in 2016 when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was suspended.
It was also the Bills’ most one-sided victory over Miami, surpassing the 58-24 win at the Orange Bowl in 1966, the Dolphins’ inaugural season.
Miami endured its worst home shutout loss since a 43-0 blanking by New England in 2019.
It also was the first time Miami had been shutout away from home since a 20-0 loss to the Saints at London in 2017.
— Buffalo’s first turnover was a lost fumble by running back Zack Moss, who was separated from the ball with rookie safety Jevon Holland recovering.
The second came when quarterback Josh Allen’s pass glanced off receiver Stefon Diggs and into the hands of Miami cornerback Xavien Howard, last season’s NFL interception leader, making his first pick of the year.
— The Bills’ initial takeaway was a case of near-instant redemption for cornerback Levi Wallace. After making an impressive defense of a pass to DeVante Parker, he gestured in the face of the Dolphins wideout and was penalized 15 yards for taunting. Two plays later Wallace intercepted a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.
The second forced turnover came when nickel cornerback Taron Johnson separated wideout Jakeem Grant from the ball after a catch with linebacker Matt Milano recovering.
Takeaway No. 3 came when rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle fumbled a punt just before halftime with running back and special teams ace Taiwan Jones covering it.
— The Bills sacked Miami’s quarterbacks six times (Tua Tagovailoa twice and Jacoby Brissett four times), two by end Greg Rousseau, the team’s rookie first-round draft choice, and one each by Johnson, on the game’s first offensive play, safety Micah Hyde, Milano and tackle Justin Zimmer. They were the first sacks of the year for all of them.
— Miami’s lone sack of Allen was shared by end Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The two of them combined for five of the eight hits on Allen.
— Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass’ miss from 53 yards before halftime ended his streak of 17 consecutive makes, one short of Rian Lindell’s franchise record of 18.
— The stadium underwent a quick transformation from college to the NFL as it hosted Miami’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, Saturday afternoon. Temperature at kickoff Sunday was 90 degrees but it rained much of the second half.
— Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White had game-highs in tackles (nine) and solo stops (seven). The Bills mounted 11 hits against Dolphins QBs; Milano, Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa had two each.
Safety Brandon Jones topped Miami with six tackles and five solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were defensive ends Efe Obada (calf) and Boogie Basham, this year’s second-round draft choice, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, offensive tackle and fifth-round draft choice Tommy Doyle and linebacker Andre Smith.