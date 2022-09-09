SPORTS-FBN-RAMS-TAKEAWAYS-LA

Los Angeles Rams receiver TuTu Atwell can't hold on to the ball while trying to make a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) defends in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — For one night — and a big one, no less — the Buffalo Bills played up to the weighty expectations many had hung on them this offseason.

Josh Allen was in command of an offense, which scored on three straight second-half possessions. Von Miller's offseason addition invigorated a pass rush, which registered seven sacks. And the Bills shook off some early rust before thoroughly routing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10, in front of a national prime-time TV audience on Thursday.

