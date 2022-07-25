Well, one day into Bills training camp, there are two notable takes.

First, Buffalo is one of only six of the 32 National Football League teams that still holds at least some of training camp off-site; the others opt for their own training facilities. The Bills, after a two-year Covid-related absence, are back at St. John Fisher University, and four other teams also opt for camp at a college: Pittsburgh (St. Vincent, Latrobe, Pa.), Carolina (Wofford, Spartanburg, S.C.), Kansas City (Missouri Western State, St. Joseph’s, Mo.) and the Rams (UC Irvine).

