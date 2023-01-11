Micah Hyde

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde celebrates on the field following the Bills’ playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park.

 File

ORCHARD PARK — When Micah Hyde vowed he'd be ready to return in 2023 shortly after having surgery to repair a herniated disc in October, the Buffalo Bills safety was looking ahead to September.

Not January.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social