Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled short of the first down marker on a third-down run by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — Bills fans have been awaiting this night for eight months.

It was back in mid-January when Buffalo eviscerated the Patriots, 47-17, at Highmark Stadium in the opening round of the National Football League playoffs, earning a fateful trip to Kansas City in the divisional round.

 

