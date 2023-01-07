ORCHARD PARK — All it took was one piece of great news to change the Bills’ perspective and approach to tomorrow’s afternoon key meeting with the Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
When Buffalo’s locker room was connected to a hospital suite in Cincinnati via Zoom on Friday morning, an epiphany occurred.
On the other end was Bills safety Damar Hamlin who, four days earlier, collapsed on Paycor Stadium’s turf and twice had to be resuscitated, once on the field and again at the hospital, when his heart stopped. He had almost become the second NFL player to die on the field due to a cardiac issue.
Instead, here he was flexing his muscles, making the heart sign with his hands and verbally telling his coaches and fellow players he loved them. No more ventilator, no more tube down the throat, no more inability to communicate.
It was a rejuvenating moment for a team that had been in mental and emotional limbo since the frightening injury.
That interaction sparked a second straight motivated practice — Hamlin’s first sign of recovery started it a day earlier — and helped change the focus to Sunday (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
The Bills (12-3) are very much alive to win the AFC’s top seed and the resultant bye but, because the game with the Bengals was canceled, both they and Cincinnati, which have both beaten Kansas City (13-3), the current conference leader, will play one less game. Thus, the NFL, heading into the final regular-season weekend, has to figure out what’s fair once those games are played. (Related story, Local Notes).
BUT IT’S not just Buffalo which has plenty at stake tomorrow. Ditto New England (8-8) which, despite an uneven season and three tough losses including the final-play debacle in Las Vegas, can still make the playoffs. The Pats must beat the Bills and either Miami (Jets) or Pittsburgh (Browns), both playing at home, have to lose or tie.
Buffalo, of course, has ruined the Pats’ stranglehold on the AFC East, winning the last three division titles, and prevailed in four of the last five meetings.
Under any circumstances, Buffalo-New England games are intense. But tomorrow, there will be the residual effect for the Bills of Hamlin’s scary injury that produced the first game postponement and ultimately cancellation in league history.
It’s complicated by the fact Buffalo played last Monday night and was already looking at a short week of preparation.
“TUESDAY was a day off for the players but the position coaches and coordinators really had to start (that day),” coach Sean McDermott explained in the Friday news conference documenting Hamlin’s dramatic improvement. “I really appreciate those guys and how hard that was to start on Tuesday with what energy and focus they had (left), and that has grown each day because of, A, better news and B, a little bit of rest.”
He admitted it helps that Buffalo has already played the Patriots this season, beating them 24-10 last month in a Thursday night game at Foxboro.
“There’s definitely some familiarity there,” McDermott said. “But there’s never a good time (to play the Patriots) when you face a short week, on top of it being the event that it was (with Hamlin’s injury).
“There are hurdles that we need to cross as we inch toward the game and it’s coming fast. My No. 1 thing for the players, as it always is … their health and well-being. So getting them to a point mentally where they are prepared for the game but also prepared to protect themselves, that’s A No. 1, but also to do the job they’ll be called upon to do at game time.
Other than Hamlin’s absence, Buffalo enters the game fully healthy.