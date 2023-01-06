Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown improvement since being taken to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Bengals on Monday.

ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin even joined the Bills' team meeting on Friday morning via videoconference, and told them "love you boys."

