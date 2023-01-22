Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

 Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media.

The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter showing Hamlin arriving at the team’s locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar.”

