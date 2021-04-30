If there was any question the Buffalo Bills prioritized the defensive end/edge rusher position, it was answered at 9:19 Friday night.
Barely 10 hours after selecting Miami’s Greg Rousseau in the opening round of the National Football League Draft, Buffalo went for a second defensive end in Round 2, choosing Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. from Wake Forest.
The Bills used the 61st pick to take the 6-foot-5, 275-pound rush specialist who was the consensus fifth-highest-rated player at his position and that’s exactly where he was taken, following Rousseau, Michigan’s Kwity Paye, Penn State’s Jayson Oweh and Miami’s Jaelan Phillips in the rankings.
In assessing Basham, whose nickname came from his mother for a propensity for dancing as a young boy, Athlon Sports Draft Guide reviewed him as follows:
“He’s a powerful edge player with a violent and high-motor approach. He was consistently disruptive at the collegiate level. (Basham) plays with natural balance and his energy rarely stalls. His closing burst is very good and, as a run defender, he’ll chase down a lot of plays in pursuit.”
But Athlon added some caution:
“He was something of a man among boys in college and there’s some concern about how well his game – which he relied too much on overpowering lesser athletes – will translate to the next level. He isn’t the cleanest fit, but with his burst, power and motor, Basham is a boom-or-bust playmaker at the next level.”
HIS SELECTION makes three three defensive ends taken by the Bills in the first two rounds of the 2020 and 2021 drafts, including Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa tabbed in last year’s second round.
Clearly, Buffalo’s starting edge players are in the late stages of their careers with Jerry Hughes 33 and Mario Addison 34. Also in the mix is another young end, third-year pro Darryl Johnson.
In a Zoom call following his selection Basham, who played only seven games last season due to Wake Forest’s Covid-limited schedule, admitted, “I’m just ready to get out there and get started. (The Bills) said they liked the way I played both inside and out and said being versatile is something they look for in their players. I felt like they really wanted me and every time we had those Zooms, I gave my full attention.”
Of his game, he added, “I’m like a chess piece, I can play all over the board and I take pride in that. I’m somebody who loves football regardless of where I play. I’m going to give it my all especially for the fans, they’re the ones who bring juice to the games.”
BUFFALO general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott were unavailable for comment on Basham as they were in the midst of the third round in which they picked Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown (6-foot-9) 320 pounds with the 96th selection.