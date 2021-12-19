ORCHARD PARK — Well, the Bills have given themselves a chance.
The next step is the toughest, but at least they’ve earned it.
On a cold Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo (8-6) did as expected before a generously listed crowd of 65,398 and handled the overmatched Panthers (5-9), 31-14.
The result was to be expected as the Bills moved to a 14½-point favorite at kickoff as Carolina lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quad injury during warmups. None of the Panthers volunteers got the job done, so coach Matt Rhule opted for no extra-point kicks or field goal tries during the game.
BUFFALO quarterback Josh Allen, fresh from a sprained foot sustained during last week’s overtime loss in Tampa, performed well, albeit with careful play selection.
He was 19-of-34 passing for 210 yards with three touchdown passes (20 and 14 yards to wideout Gabriel Davis, 11 yards to Stefon Digs), an ill-considered interception and a respectable passer rating of 91.5.
But there was a cautionary tale as Allen ran only three times, none of them by design, but a 26-yard scramble left the Bills’ faithful cringing in concern. And, he was also sacked four times and took six hits, though he seemed fine at game’s end.
Meanwhile, Buffalo also showed a ground game as running back Devin Singletary had a career-high 22 carries for 86 yards and a 16-yard rushing TD.
FOR CAROLINA, quarterback Cam Newton rushed for a 4-yard score and threw for a 23-yard touchdown to Ameer Abdullah. But he completed less than 50% of his passes and though he rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries, he was sacked four times and picked off in the last minute by Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein,
SO THE significance of the win for the Bills?
They go into Foxboro next Sunday afternoon to face the Patriots (9-5), looking to avenge the galling 14-10 loss to New England two weeks ago in Orchard Park.
If the Bills win, they would also be 9-5 and split with the Pats.
In the last two games, Buffalo hosts Atlanta (6-8) and the Jets (3-11) while New England entertains Jacksonville (2-12) and visits Miami (7-7).
If the Bills beat the Pats and both teams then win out, Buffalo, at 11-5, would repeat as division champ based on the better AFC East record.
However a loss to New England would leave Buffalo desperately seeking a wild-card playoff berth.
AFTER SUNDAY’S win, which kept Buffalo in the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot, Bills coach Sean McDermott was more candid than normal.
“These last two weeks have been hard,” he admitted. “We’ve got a lot of competitive guys in that locker room and they want to win, and to come up short the last two weeks (Patriots and Buccaneers), against two good football teams, especially with a chance to win it in the fourth quarter, those are tough.
“Hopefully, down the stretch we will have learned from those situations and gotten better as a football team.”
To which Allen added, “We all know who we have next week … it gives us an opportunity and we understand that … it’s no secret. Every game from here on out for us is a playoff game, and we’ve got to treat it as such.”
And defensive tackle Harrison Phillips offered his own perspective.
“A lot of guys had the (Patriots) game on last night and watched the Colts go up early on and kind of force them to get one-dimensional and throw the ball that way,” he said.
“We know what they did against us, so if they want to copycat that again (46 rushes, only 3 passes), we’ll try to be more prepared. We also see the advantage of going up early, how that forces their hand. We’ll do absolutely everything we can to make sure we don’t feel that way again.”