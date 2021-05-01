From his end-of-season press conference, when he lamented the Bills’ inability to generate persistent pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, it was clear general manager Brandon Beane was in the market for a pass rusher.
And, given Buffalo’s position against the salary cap, it wasn’t going to come from free agency but rather via the cheaper route through the draft.
Thus, on Thursday night, with the 30th pick of the first round, the Bills chose Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau.
It wasn’t a surprise.
Five defensive ends/pass rushers had first-round grades and though two were picked ahead of the 6-foot-6, 265-pound South Florida native, Athlon Sports Draft Guide tabbed him the best of the group.
Rousseau, who had 15½ sacks as a sophomore, sat out the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns.
In assessing him, Athlon noted, “With length, speed and power he checks all the boxes as far as physical traits for an NFL edge rusher. More than that he has a great feel for putting those tools to work. He converts speed to power and can collapse the pocket with his bull rush and shows multi-directional athleticism when asked to drop into coverage.”
On the downside Athlon noted, “Sometimes plays too high and sacrifices power but continuing to pack on weight will alleviate some of that concern.”
The draft guide concluded, “(Rousseau) is the top edge prospect in the draft. All the traits are there for him to become a consistent double-digit sack candidate with All-Pro honors in his future.”
IN SPEAKING of the Bills’ first-round draft choice, Beane allowed, “I know he opted out this year but this was a player we felt, if he had not opted out, coming off 15 sacks in 2019 in what was really his first year of college football there was a tremendous upside.
“He played wide receiver (in high school) and kind of grew late and is still growing into his body. When he got those 15 sacks he was playing at 240, 245 and he’s added 20 pounds since then and will continue to grow. There are two new quarterbacks in our division (Zach Wilson, Jets; Mac Jones, Patriots) and wanted to add (an edge rusher) at the right time.”
As for Rousseau taking the year off, Beane added, “In Greg’s case, his mother is a Covid nurse, on the front lines. He’s a great kid from a great family, well-raised. (While sitting out) he stayed in touch with his teammates, watched tape. He was removed but he still missed it.
“He didn’t want to do it but that was the decision he decided to make and we understood it. Anybody who did opt out who was on our board we tried to find out what their reasoning was. Greg didn’t just sit at home, he was training.”
What drew the Bills to him?
The Buffalo GM noted, “He’s a Grade A young man, very mature for his age. He has the intangibles that we look for. He doesn’t think he’s done anything (to be handed a job). Greg won’t be a starter from Day 1 but he will be part of the rotation. He still has some rawness to his game. We like who he is and feel like in time will reach his potential. Hopefully, he and A.J. (Epenesa, last year’s second-rounder) will be our future starters.”
Beane admitted the Bills had a chance to trade out of the No. 30 spot, with no “perfect opportunities” to move up, but a few to move down.
However, he pointed out, “Pass rusher is a premium position … they’re hard to get. There’s very few of those really premium ones and they always go in the Top 5. (Rousseau), a one-year player, has an instinctive knack for getting to the quarterback. You can’t coach size, length and get-off (on the snap).
“There are guys who are explosive but can’t find the quarterback … get the quarterback down. This guy ... you don’t just luck into 15 sacks.”
ROUSSEAU, after being drafted, allowed of the Bills, “I know they’re a really great team and had a far playoff stretch last year. I had a great interview over Zoom with them … they said I did a great job and I knew they were interested in drafting an edge rusher.
“They told me they liked me and things just worked out. It’s a moment I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life.”
And he knows a bit about Buffalo where he has an uncle and cousin.
“I know Niagara Falls is there and it borders Canada and is on Lake Erie,” he said adding, “my mom had my older brother in Buffalo and was there four or five years (while getting her nursing degree). She told me it was cold and football, football, football.”
As for his approach to the pro game, Rousseau added, “I’m gonna bring it all from Day 1, I’m ready to go out there and compete and give high effort at all times. I want to be the best player I can be and earn the respect of my teammates, my coaches … everybody in Buffalo.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)