Leslie Frazier likely knew the question was coming, though he’d answered it as evasively as possible last spring.
In his first meeting with the media Monday at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University, those “13 seconds” were bound to come up.
The reference, of course, was to that fateful stretch at the end of last January’s AFC divisional playoff game at Kansas City. Buffalo had taken a 36-33 lead on quarterback Josh Allen’s fourth touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabriel Davis.
That’s when the Bills unraveled.
First came the absurd decision to kick off deep to the Chiefs, stopping the clock and giving them the ball at their own 25, rather than a short kick using up valuable time.
Worse was Buffalo’s subsequent defensive alignment, guarding the sideline, even though KC had timeouts remaining, rather than protecting the middle of the field.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes first hit wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 19 yards, then tight end Travis Kelce for 25 more. Placekicker Harrison Butker trotted out, made a game-tying 49-yard field goal, the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, and Mahomes connected with Kelce for the winning TD. The Bills never got an OT possession.
Much attention was focused on those closing seconds, but Buffalo’s coaches and players gave murky answers and a lot of lip-service to “learning” and “moving on.”
Still, there are those who speculate head coach Sean McDermott made the calls on both the deep kickoff and the flawed defensive alignment, bypassing the coordinators, Frazier on defense, and Heath Farwell, of the special teams, who was fired the following week but hired by Jacksonville to the same position shortly thereafter.
AND, WITH so many lingering unanswered questions, Frazier, a genuinely good guy, handled the “13 seconds” query adroitly.
“I think you have to move on … it’s so important this season to what we’re trying to accomplish that you’re locked in and focused on what we’re doing in 2022,” he said, more in resignation than avoiding the question. “This season, there are so many variables that will come up along the way and if you’re distracted in any form or fashion it’s going to detract from what you’re trying to accomplish now.
“It’s in my rear-view mirror as I said back in the spring. You learn, you move on and that’s where we are, we’re focused on the task at hand. We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us but we’ve got to make sure we take care of training camp the right way.”
AS FAR AS camp, Frazier noted, “Training sessions are extremely vital. This is just an extension of what we did in the offseason (when) we had pretty good attendance. But here you’re really building on the foundation that we laid back in April, May and June.
“The fact we’re bringing everybody together, it’s important that a lot of the things we talked about in the spring, now we’re getting a chance to reinforce those with different rules.
“The rules for the offseason program are kind of prohibitive in some ways when it comes to what you’re trying to accomplish. In training camp, the reins are kind of taken off and you can get after it a bit, being able to wear pads (only after four practices and no hitting for over three in a row), being able to tackle, some of the things we have to be able to do when we start playing games. Training camp is extremely important to any success we expect to have in 2022.”
OF COURSE, the key on-field question was about cornerback Kaiir Elam, the first-round draft choice expected to replace starter Levi Wallace, who signed with Pittsburgh.
“There’s always trepidation with a rookie and having to start, especially at the cornerback position where you know people are going to target you and you have to stand up early on, otherwise they continue,” Frazier said. “We’re confident he’s going to play well for us, he’s going to come along and grow. We’ve got to see how he progresses through training camp, but he’s excited for this opportunity and he’s looking forward to it and so are we … to see his maturation and his progress.”
He added, “His maturity and work ethic has something to do with the fact his dad (Abram, 11 seasons with four teams) played in the league and his uncle (Matt, three years with Baltimore) played in the league as well, so he comes in with an awareness that some rookies might not have.
“His work ethic has been off the charts … and (he’s) a very, very smart player. When a guy works as hard as he does and is as smart as he is, you feel like he has a chance because he’s a talented individual. He’s got to gain experience, get him out there under fire and deal with some of the ups and downs of playing corner. But I think (he’s more) mature because of his background and what he’s been surrounded by.”
AND, OF COURSE, there was the inevitable question about Tremaine Edmunds, the middle linebacker the Bills traded back into the first round to get in the 2018 draft and heading into his contract year.
“On the football field he’s done an exceptional job for us,” Frazier said. “He’s a high-character guy off the field, a tremendous leader, a tremendous player, a Pro Bowler. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for a whole lot more and he’s continued to grow and get better. That’s what you want to see out of your players, especially such a young player as Tremaine (only 24).
“He’s still maturing and growing into what he’s going to become … his best football is ahead of him. He has not reached his peak by any means, he’s getting better every single day.”
The criticism has been his lack of big plays. In four seasons, 61 games, he has four interceptions, two forced fumbles, 5½ sacks and 15 quarterback hits. However, he’s also averaged 116 tackles per year.
“The more confidence you gain and the more opportunities that are presented, you really have to visualize yourself being in those positions to make those plays,” he said of impact contributions. “He’s capable and he’s going to make those plays this season and help propel us to another level.”
