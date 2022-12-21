SPORTS-EXPLORING-10-REASONS-WHY-DOLPHINS-1-MI.jpg

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) catches a pass during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Saturday in Orchard Park.

 David Santiago/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — Safety Jordan Poyer never got a sniff at making the playoffs during his first four NFL seasons until signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

So much has changed since for the player and team, which at the time was in the midst of a 17-year playoff drought.

