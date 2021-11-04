It was the Bills’ regular-season finale of Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach, 2017, and Buffalo’s playoffs hopes were slipping away.
Oh, his team had done its part, beating the Dolphins, 22-16, on New Year’s Eve at Miami, but up in Baltimore, the Ravens led Cincinnati, 27-24, late in a game that was running behind Buffalo’s.
The Bills, besides their win, needed a Baltimore loss to drop both teams to 9-7, which would hand them the final playoff spot via tiebreaker.
With 44 seconds to play, the Bengals faced 4th-and-12 from near midfield when Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton threaded a 49-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.
Buffalo fans responded by donating $360,000 to Dalton’s charity and the Bills earned a postseason meeting with the Jaguars at Jacksonville.
The matchup was hardly compelling as it featured the less-than-scintillating quarterback matchup of the Jags’ Blake Bortles against McDermott’s tandem of Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman.
Jacksonville, coached by former Bills boss Doug Marone, prevailed in the snooze-fest, 10-3, and the Jaguars actually went on to Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers before falling 24-20 to the Patriots at Foxboro in the AFC Championship Game.
THE REASON such history comes up is that, Sunday afternoon, the Bills will make their first return visit to Jacksonville since that ugly playoff loss, though they did beat the Jags, 24-21, the following season in Orchard Park.
Marrone?
After bailing on the Bills following the 2014 campaign and the seeming aberration playoff performance in ’17, he went 12-36 the three subsequent seasons and was fired last January. This year he’s the offensive line coach at the University of Alabama.
But as the Bills return to northeast Florida this weekend, they have a much different look and profile.
Only seven players on Buffalo’s 53-man roster were part of the Jaguars’ playoff game: safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive end Jerry Hughes, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.
In addition, seven of the 18 assistant coaches and coordinators are new.
MARRONE’S successor, Urban Meyer, one of the country’s top college coaches after impressive stints with the University of Florida and Ohio State, speaks highly of the way the Bills have been put together.
“We’ve studied Buffalo,” the Jags’ first-year boss admitted. “I (admire) how they built it. It was really intriguing for all of us. In my mind, Buffalo is one of the best builds in recent history.
“This is a really well put together team in all areas … the three levels of defense (line, linebackers, secondary) and the three levels of offense (quarterback, receivers, line). This is as good of a team as I’ve seen.”
And that’s flattering to McDermott and his staff.
“We appreciate the kind words,” he said. “Urban has had a remarkable career as a head coach … college or pro. You’re a head coach, you’re leading people, you’re driving a team toward a vision and I think he does a great job of that. I think a lot of us study, as coaches, what he’s done.”
To which Poyer added, “It’s awesome to hear … we’ve been grinding this thing out since 2017, trying to give ourselves a chance in the postseason to get a ring. We’re still in the thick of it and it’s nice to be noticed by coaches around the league for the build that we’ve had.”
BUT, UNTIL he was questioned, 2017’s meeting wasn’t in his thought process.
“I didn’t really think about the playoff game until it was brought up,” he allowed. “I think we’re a more mature football team, we’ve learned a lot throughout the years and had a lot of experience together. In 2017 we didn’t have a whole lot of idea of how it was going to unfold. I know when Micah and I came in here, we just wanted to be the best that we could be and had a goal to be the best in the league.
“Experience is probably the key word … guys have been in the system two, three, four, five years now. We’ve played a lot of football together and we’re a lot older team and a lot more mature.”
