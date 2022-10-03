Bills (1) (1)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks from the pocket while eluding several tackles during the second half of an NFL football game against Baltimore on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

 Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — So much for the Buffalo Bills’ recent struggles in close games.

Facing a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills showed why they deserve to be considered one of the AFC favorites with how they rallied for a 23-30 victory on Sunday.

