ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills' 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:
— The Vikings, 8-1, have the second-best record in the NFL and have now won seven-straight games, all by one-possession scores. Buffalo, now 6-3, has fallen from first to third in the AFC East, trailing Miami, which beat Cleveland to improve to 7-3, a half-game up on the Bills and owning a head-to-head win. The Jets, meanwhile, though on a bye at 6-3, moved past Buffalo, due to their head-to-head win.
— The defeat marked the first time the Bills lost a home game they led at halftime by at least 14 points since 1968 at War Memorial Stadium.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who played a week after suffering an elbow injury in the loss at the Meadowlands, shouldered this setback. He had an arm and hands in three of Buffalo’s four turnovers. There were two killer end-zone interceptions by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and a brutal fumble on a mishandled snap in the end zone that linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered for a touchdown to put Minnesota ahead in the final minute of regulation. Peterson now has three picks on the season.
The Bills’ other giveaway came when running back Devin Singletary fumbled when hit by cornerback Akayled Evans with safety Camryn Bynum recovering.
— The 81-yard yard touchdown run by the Dalvin Cook was Minnesota’s longest play of the year, eclipsing the longest receiving play, a 64-yarder by wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and a 53-yard scoring run by Cook.
It was also the longest play against the Bills all season.
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came when rookie cornerback Christian Benford picked off an overthrown Kirk Cousins pass, marking his first interception as a pro. The Bills’ second pick was logged by cornerback Dane Jackson, his second of the season.
— The Vikings' first sack of Allen was logged by linebacker Za’Darius Smith, giving him a team-leading 9.5 on the season. The second went to linebacker Danielle Hunter, his sixth of the campaign.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Cousins was notched by end Boogie Basham, his second of the year, and on the next play edge rusher Von Miller got his team-leading eighth. End A.J. Epenesa got one to give him 3.5. Finally, in overtime, tackle Ed Oliver and end Shaq Lawson shared one. It was Oliver’s first and Lawson now has 1.5.
— Veteran running back Duke Johnson, activated from the practice squad, had a 43-yard kickoff return, Buffalo’s longest of the year.
— Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin had a game-high 11 tackles while Kendrick topped the Vikings with 10.
— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds left the game in the first half with a recurrence of the groin injury that had made him questionable prior to the game. He did not return. Later, wide receiver Jake Kumerow left the game for good with a leg injury.
For Minnesota, Evans and tackle Christian Darrisaw didn’t return after suffering concussion-like symptoms.
— In celebration of Veterans Day, members of the military unfurled a field-covering American flag while a Navy-enlisted man sang the national anthem.
— Former Bills wide receiver Lee Evans, Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2004, was leader of the pregame charge.
— Inactive for the Bills were four defensive starters: cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (knee) and Kair Elam (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), plus linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive lineman Justin Murray and tight end Tommy Sweeney.
Interestingly, three of the inactive starters were first-round draft picks: White (2017), Rousseau (2021) and Elam (2022).
Jackson and Benford replaced White and Elam, Epenesa took over for Rousseau and Cam Lewis inherited Poyer’s spot.
Two defensive starters were inactive for the Vikings: cornerback Cameron Dantzler and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.