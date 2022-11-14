SPORTS-STRANGER-THAN-FICTION-RELIVE-END-1-MS.jpg

Eric Kendricks and the Vikings defense celebrate his shocking fourth quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

 Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/TNS

ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills' 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:

— The Vikings, 8-1, have the second-best record in the NFL and have now won seven-straight games, all by one-possession scores. Buffalo, now 6-3, has fallen from first to third in the AFC East, trailing Miami, which beat Cleveland to improve to 7-3, a half-game up on the Bills and owning a head-to-head win. The Jets, meanwhile, though on a bye at 6-3, moved past Buffalo, due to their head-to-head win.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social