Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) avoids a tackle from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during a National Football League game on Saturday night in Orchard Park.

The math is simple for the Bills.

Win out, starting tomorrow afternoon against the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field, and Buffalo finishes atop the AFC and has home field advantage for the playoffs for as long as it stays alive.

