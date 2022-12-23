The math is simple for the Bills.
Win out, starting tomorrow afternoon against the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field, and Buffalo finishes atop the AFC and has home field advantage for the playoffs for as long as it stays alive.
But that three-game path is not easy.
The Bears have struggled to a 3-11 start, but seven of those defeats have been in single-possession games, five of them by five points or fewer.
And tomorrow (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) the city of Chicago will provide its team with some help in the form of brutal weather.
The forecast calls for a high of 10 degrees with a low of two and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 and wind chills in the minus-high teens or minus-low 20s.
Oddsmakers favor Buffalo by 9½ points, a seemingly excessive figure, given the conditions.
But the Bills aren’t concerned about the spread because they just need a win with two tougher games to close the season. The first is a week from Monday at Cincinnati (10-4) and the finale the weekend of Jan. 7-8 at Highmark Stadium against New England (7-7).
TO BE SURE, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is wary of this matchup.
“They’ve got a 1,000-yard rusher at quarterback and that doesn’t happen very often,” he said of Justin Fields, who has run for eight touchdowns. “He’s extremely dangerous with his speed and he’s got a good arm as well. He can throw the football (15 TDs, 10 interceptions), he’s not just a one-dimensional quarterback. But his strength and scrambling and making plays … cause them to have a lot of designed quarterback runs because of that.”
Meanwhile, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is impressed with the way the Bears play.
“They’ve got a lot of pride over there … they really play hard, they’re young and they want to go out and win games. They’ve got a proven scheme that has been effective over time,” he said.
“They’re sound in what they do and they’ve got some younger players who have really developed throughout the year from early to these past few weeks.They look like different players, they’ve really grown a lot. It’s a credit to them and their coaching staff … they’re going out there and battling each week and teams have got to be ready to play them, otherwise they’ll get after you.”
ONE ISSUE facing the Bills is the running game, on both sides of the ball.
As with Chicago, Buffalo’s leading rusher is its quarterback as Josh Allen has amassed 705 yards, but he’s not gotten reliable support from his running backs, Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook.
However, Buffalo’s main ground game problem is stopping opponents, having gone from best in the league to sixth. But the last three games that figure has ballooned to 117 yards per, a figure that would put them 15th.
“We don’t want people to feel comfortable running the ball and we’ve had some situations where not only this year but in years past teams have had some success,” Frazier said. “You’ve got to regroup and learn from it and play better going forward. We‘ve been able to do that in the past and I’d like to believe we can do it again.
“In the NFL, you’ve got to tackle, and at this time of year you can’t really work on it the way you want to … you don’t have pads on, this is a non-padded week for us. But mentally, you have to put yourself in that frame of mind to go out and tackle and get guys to the ground, that’s a big part of being successful on defense.”
He added, “This week we’re playing a team that has the most rushing average per game (187 yards, 22 more than the next closest team) so we’ll have our hands full in the run game and we’ve got to do a good job.”
COACH Sean McDermott has been impressed with the quality of the Bears play.
“They’re well-coached, the culture has changed and they took a team last week, Philadelphia, that has the best record in the NFL (13-1) to the limit (25-20 loss). This is a tough football team we’re going to play and we’d better be ready,” he said.
“Every week in the league, records don’t matter and nor do leads. That was front and center last Sunday when we got a chance to watch some games … you’re seeing that records don’t matter. Records are out the window and leads also don’t matter. You’ve got to approach every week the same way and take pride in that.”
As for the weather, McDermott pointed out, “We’ve had some conditions here that are somewhat similar, though every situation is a little bit different. They had a similar game out there last week in Chicago with some wind affecting the game and how it’s managed, so we learned a little bit from that.
“But they’ll probably have the advantage, obviously, because it’s their home field and it’s what they’re used to … how the wind swirls and blows one direction versus the other. We have to be aware of that and prepare accordingly.”
The Bills have a key loss on offense as center Mitch Morse is out with a concussion and will likely be replaced by Ryan Bates. Also out is reserve defensive end Boogie Basham (calf). Questionable are two defensive tackles, Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and Ed Oliver (calf).