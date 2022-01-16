Notes from the Bills 47-17 first-round playoff domination of New England on Saturday night at frigid Highmark Stadium:
— The Bills have now won all three home playoff games under coach Sean McDermott — 0-3 on the road — and, this time the victim was a Bill Belichick team under whom the Pats have made the postseason 18 times in 21 years. However, Saturday night was the first time as a wild card.
— Buffalo has now won five straight games while the Patriots closed the season going 1-4 finishing at 10-8.
— Devin Singletary’s two touchdowns give him 10 for the season — one as a receiver — and he’s scored eight times in the last five games.
— Buffalo’s four first-half touchdowns on as many drives was the most in the NFL playoffs since 2018 when the Patriots did it against the Chargers.
— The Bills first takeaway was Micah Hyde’s acrobatic end zone interception of a Mac Jones pass. It was his team-leading sixth pick of the season. Later, cornerback Levi Wallace picked off a tipped ball, his third.
— Tight end Dawson Knox’s two touchdown receptions gave him 11 on the season, one more than former team leader Stefon Diggs.
— Bills’ place-kicker Tyler Bass suffered the first two blocked extra-points of his pro career when, first, Patriots’ defensive lineman Deatrich Wise got his hand on the third attempt, then, on the fifth try, the ball was deflected wide left by defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Jones was logged by defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, his fourth of the season. Later, end Jerry Hughes, the longest tenured Bill, got his third of the campaign and rookie Boogie Basham got one giving him 3½.
— Jones was the first Patriots quarterback to start a playoff game, other than Tom Brady, since 1998 when Scott Zolak got the call.
— New England kicker Nick Folk, who hit a 44-yard field goal, hasn’t missed a kick under 50 yards since the 2020 opener, a span of 33 games.
— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds shared tackling game highs (8 stops, 6 solos) with Patriots safety Devin McCourty.
— Inactive for the Bills were running back Matt Breida, wide receiver/kick returner Marquez Stevenson, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end Efe Obada.
— New England’s inactives included offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle), his place taken by Justin Herron.