ORCHARD PARK — Sticking with his yearlong message of "Find A Way," Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men's basketball team's journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The film's title, "The Redeem Team," and story arc involving the Americans' successful bid of overcoming settling for bronze four years earlier in Athens are fitting.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social