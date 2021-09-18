A game for first place in the division two weeks into the NFL season?
Welcome to Sunday’s meeting between the Buffalo Bills (0-1) and Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium (1 p.m. Fox-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
The only team from the AFC East to win on the league’s opening weekend was the Dolphins, though they needed a little luck to escape with a 17-16 win over the Patriots in Foxboro.
In a scenario similar to New England’s 24-21 defeat by Buffalo in last season’s game at then-New Era Field, the Pats were in the Miami red zone, about to take the lead, when running back Damien Harris fumbled at the Dolphins' 9-yard line with cornerback Xavien Howard recovering and a mere 3½ minutes to play.
Last fall, the Bills saved a victory over the Patriots when quarterback Cam Newton fumbled deep in Buffalo territory with 37 seconds remaining with safety Dean Marlowe recovering.
However, after an offseason of platitudes about their being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the Bills promptly lost their home opener to the Steelers, 23-16. Buffalo, particularly quarterback Josh Allen, last year’s NFL MVP runner-up, didn’t look good, especially when an ugly blocked punt for a touchdown handed Pittsburgh the winning cushion.
TOMORROW’S game will be an important test for both teams.
The Dolphins are an improving team, coming off a 10-6 campaign but having their playoff hopes dashed by an emphatic 56-26 loss to the Bills in the regular-season finale at Orchard Park that they needed to win to earn a wild card.
Coach Brian Flores, in his third year, has transformed Miami into a contender. But the question is whether his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, the lefthander who played at Alabama, is the answer.
Last season, former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick played nine games for the Dolphins and went 4-3 in his seven starts. But, in the midst of a win streak, Flores benched “Fitz” and replaced him with Tagovailoa, “the future.”
Now, with the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick on Washington’s injured reserve list, the Dolphins’ job clearly belongs to the Hawaiian native.
What’s certain is, Tagovailoa has an impressive group of receivers starting with Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall draft pick this spring, and his former teammate on the Crimson Tide.
Then there’s Will Fuller, the free agent from the Texans, and holdover DeVante Parker, at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. Fuller and Waddle are speedsters and Parker had over 1,000 receiving yards two seasons ago. Add productive tight end Mike Gesicki and Tagovailoa doesn’t lack for targets.
STLL, Miami must prove the season-opening win wasn’t a fluke and Buffalo must show the stumble against the Steelers was an aberration.
Undeniably, the Bills have enjoyed recent success versus the Dolphins.
Buffalo has won the last five games against Miami, averaging over 39 points in those victories.
And Allen, though he lost his first-ever game against the Dolphins, has been nothing short of brilliant. In six games against them, he’s thrown 17 touchdown passes with only four interceptions while averaging nearly 260 yards through the air per game with an impressive passer rating of 114.
In last September’s 31-28 victory at Miami Gardens, Allen had his highest career passer rating (146.7, 158.3 is perfect). And twice during his rookie year, he trampled the Dolphins. He rushed for 135 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 road loss then, four weeks later, totaled 95 yards on nine attempts and scored two rushing TDs in a 42-17 home victory.
The reality is this.
If Buffalo prevails, at 1-1, it will be tied for the division lead and the substandard performance in the opener against the Steelers will be in the past.
But should Miami win, to go 2-0 and stand alone atop the AFC East, the Dolphins will have established themselves as a legitimate playoff contender and nudged Bills fans directly into the pre-panic mode.