Leslie Frazier

Buffalo Bills defensive coach Leslie Frazier catches a ball before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park. Frazier is taking a year off from coaching with plans to return for the 2024 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

 Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff has a big hole to fill at defensive coordinator after Leslie Frazier informed the team he is taking a year off from coaching but plans to return for the 2024 season.

Speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott cited what was a "long and hard season" in saying Frazier informed him of the decision last week. McDermott did not go into further detail on the reasons behind his longtime trusted adviser's decision to step away from football.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social