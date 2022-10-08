ORCHARD PARK — It was last year’s season-opener and the Bills, the “experts” No. 2 choice behind Kansas City to win the AFC and make the Super Bowl, were hosting the Steelers.
Buffalo was a touchdown favorite over Pittsburgh at Highmark Stadium and was looking to get off to a fast start.
Instead, behind Hall of Fame-bound quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, playing his final season, the Steelers hung an embarrassing 23-16 loss on Buffalo that took a lot of air out of Bills fans’ bravado.
Well, one year and four games later, these two Rust Belt rivals meet again at the same site tomorrow (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 .FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) but in drastically different circumstances.
Buffalo, off to a 3-1 start, is emerging from two bizarre games, handing a win to the Dolphins that it appeared to have locked up in Miami, then swiping one at Baltimore when the Ravens seemed in control.
Now come the Steelers, 1-3, at very least in transition, if not disarray. Last week at halftime of a galling 24-20 home loss to the Jets, coach Mike Tomlin benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the former starter with the Bears and most recently the backup in Buffalo, in favor of the Steelers’ first-round draft selection, Kenny Pickett.
So not only will Pittsburgh be giving a rookie his first start, on the road no less, it will also not have edge rusher T.J. Watt (torn pectoral tendon), the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, without whom the Steelers are 0-7.
It all adds up to the Bills being 14-point favorites, only the fourth time in Tomlin’s 15 seasons with Pittsburgh that his team has been a double-digit underdog.
MEANWHILE, Buffalo has problems of its own on the injury front.
The Bills have been devastated at wide receiver as Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and rookie Khalil Shakir are the only healthy ones. Out are Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow, both with ankle issues, while Isaiah McKenzie is questionable in concussion protocol.
In the secondary, cornerback Christian Benford, the rookie sixth-round draft choice who became a starter when Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White remained on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list recovering from knee surgery, is out with a broken hand as is safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). And this is a platoon which had already lost corner Levi Wallace to free agency (Pittsburgh) and safety Micah Hyde for the season with a neck injury.
In addition, both starting defensive tackles are questionable – Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) – as is middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring).
DESPITE the one-sided spread, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of tomorrow’s game.
“Pittsburgh’s record doesn’t indicate how good of a team they are,” he said. “There are some ballhawks on defense and up front they’re stout, even though they’re missing a major piece (Watt). They’re very productive, getting to the quarterback and forcing a lot of turnovers.
“They’ve been a very good team for a very long time (made playoffs 20 times in 30 seasons; Tomlin has never had a losing season with nine playoff appearances). It’s no secret why because of the coaching staff they’ve got there and they continue to develop those players. It’s not fun to watch, on defense, knowing how multiple and how many different things they can show you.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott added, “We’ve got to prepare for their system (rather than the expected meeting with Trubisky). This is a team that beat us last season at our home field (and) was in the playoffs. They’re a good football team … well-coached. We’ve got to get ourselves ready.”
Of Pickett, McDermott said, “He’s a young quarterback who had a good preseason. He played well when he got in the game (Sunday) and was productive. He looks like he knows what he’s doing and how to function in that offense. We’ve got a lot of respect for him.
“(Still) you’ve got to prepare for what you know, those are the controlables. We’ve really got to focus on ourselves and have a healthy amount of respect for our opponent. Last year was last year but this year they’re a strong football team, they have a veteran group on both sides of the ball and it will be a challenge for us.”
TOMLIN, for his part, has no regrets about the quarterback change.
“We made the decision that we made and we’re full steam ahead,” he said. “I don’t spend a lot of time pondering decisions and looking in the rearview. It’s just too little time and too many challenges in terms of making the decisions that we’ve made.”
But he had kind words for the benched QB.
“He’s a heck of a guy,” Tomlin said of Trubisky. “He’s an unbelievable professional and a hard worker. I’d imagine those are the same things he displayed in Buffalo that endeared him to those guys in the short period of time he was there.”
Of Wallace, he volunteered, “I just love (him), always have. It goes back to his time (at Alabama). For a guy to ascend within that program the way he did among all the other quality players and continue to carve out a niche for himself … I’ve always been attracted not only to his talents, but also his intangible qualities. He’s been awesome for us and we expect him to continue to be.”